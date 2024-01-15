Catch Live Football Action: NorthEast United vs Shillong Lajong & Barcelona vs Real Madrid

Indian football fans have two significant matches to look forward to, offering a blend of both domestic and international action. The first is a domestic clash in the Kalinga Super Cup 2024 between NorthEast United and Shillong Lajong, and the second is an international spectacle featuring Barcelona and Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup 2023-24 semifinal. This article serves as a guide for how to catch these matches live, ensuring fans do not miss a moment of the action.

Domestic Clash: NorthEast United vs Shillong Lajong

On January 15, NorthEast United will face off against Shillong Lajong in a critical Group B clash at the Kalinga Super Cup. The match, scheduled to kick off at 2 PM IST, will be held at Pitch 1 of the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. Fans can catch the live action on the Sports 18 Network and stream it on the JioCinema App and website. The game promises to be a thrilling encounter, with both teams desperate to secure a full three points.

In their previous meeting, NorthEast United rallied to win from a goal down. NEUFC’s Nestor Albiach scored a brace in the second half, keeping them alive in the Kalinga Super Cup. The game saw a high number of substitutions and yellow cards, with NEUFC’s captain Gaurav Bora receiving a yellow card. Shillong Lajong goalkeeper Neitho was put to test by NEUFC multiple times, making crucial saves to keep the scoreline close. NEUFC’s aggressive play led to a penalty kick, which was successfully converted by Nestor Albiach.

International Showdown: Barcelona vs Real Madrid

The second match is the Spanish Super Cup 2023-24 semifinal between Barcelona and Real Madrid. Similar to the domestic clash, this article guides viewers on where to watch the live streaming of the Supercopa de Espana match online and which TV channels to tune into for the live telecast in India. Details on how to get football score updates in IST will also be provided, ensuring fans can follow the match in real-time.

It’s a time of reckoning for football enthusiasts across India, who are provided with a unique opportunity to witness both domestic and international football at its finest. With the right guidance, viewers can enjoy these matches live, ensuring they don’t miss out on any of the action.