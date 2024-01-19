Casey's Black Rock: A Beacon for Chiefs Fans in Buffalo

In the heart of Buffalo, New York, a bar by the name of Casey's Black Rock stands as an anomaly in the realm of sports fandom. Owned by Vinnie Garofalo, a Kansas City Chiefs devotee since he was a mere six years old, this establishment serves as a beacon for Chiefs enthusiasts in a region typically saturated with Buffalo Bills zealots.

Advertisment

Chiefs Kingdom in Buffalo

Garofalo's dedication to the Chiefs is not just commercial; it's personal. His allegiance is permanently etched on his skin in the form of a tattoo, a selfie with none other than Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and a replica Super Bowl trophy he proudly owns. This peculiar bar, situated 990 miles from Kansas City, takes inspiration from Big Charlie's Saloon in Philadelphia—a similar Chiefs-centric bar in a city with its own NFL allegiance.

A Friendly Rivalry

Advertisment

What started as a harmless jest within the local community has morphed into a friendly rivalry between the Bills and Chiefs, gaining momentum as the teams clashed in high-stakes games like the AFC Championship. The rivalry has underscored the singularity of Casey's Black Rock, a bar that stands as a testament to the reach of the Chiefs' fandom.

Prepping for the Big Game

With an important game on the horizon, Casey's Black Rock is gearing up to host fans from across the country. Garofalo's direct messages are replete with inquiries from Chiefs fans planning a pilgrimage to Buffalo, ready to cheer for their team in the heart of Bills territory. The bar is set to be a hub of excitement, echoing the cheers of Chiefs Kingdom far from Kansas City.