Casey Thompson: A Journey of Resilience from Texas to Oklahoma

The journey of Casey Thompson, a seasoned quarterback with a history at Texas, Nebraska, and Florida Atlantic, now leads him to the University of Oklahoma. This marks his seventh season in the world of college football. With a career punctuated by injuries, coaching changes, and laudable achievements, Thompson’s addition to the Sooners is a nod to his resilience and enduring prowess.

Moving Shadows and Shining Moments

Thompson’s football history is a testament to grit and determination. His noteworthy feats include a stellar performance off the bench, passing for 170 yards and four touchdowns in Texas’ 2020 Alamo Bowl victory over Colorado. Despite Texas’ overtime loss to Kansas, Thompson tied a Texas school record with six touchdown passes, further cementing his name in the annals of the sport.

In an ironic twist, Thompson’s standout performance against Oklahoma, where he passed for 388 yards and five touchdowns, was for a losing cause as Texas lost that game. However, such statistics spotlight the searing potential and raw talent that Thompson brings to his new team.

Overcoming Obstacles and Building Legacy

When the arrival of Quinn Ewers led to Thompson’s transfer from Texas, he found a new home at Nebraska. As a starter, he completed 63% of his passes for 2,407 yards, with 17 touchdown passes, 10 interceptions, and five rushing scores to his name. Yet, the specter of defeat showed up again in Nebraska’s loss to Oklahoma.

Thompson’s next stop was Florida Atlantic University, where he began with a bang – five touchdown passes in his debut game. However, an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury in his third game led to a medical hardship and an additional year of eligibility.

A New Chapter at Oklahoma

As Thompson prepares to don the Oklahoma jersey, he brings with him a wealth of experience and an unwavering spirit. Although expected to back up Jackson Arnold in the upcoming season, Thompson’s presence is an invaluable emergency option for the Sooners. His career record of 5,338 passing yards, 52 touchdowns, and 24 interceptions, along with his ground record of 191 yards and ten touchdowns, speaks volumes about his capabilities.

With Oklahoma set to join the Southeastern Conference, Thompson’s transfer is a timely addition, offering the Sooners extra depth and leadership. As the son and brother of former Oklahoma quarterbacks, the move also continues the Thompson family legacy at the university. His journey, laden with challenges and triumphs, is a testament to his tenacity and skill, qualities that will undoubtedly serve him well in his new home.