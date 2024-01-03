en English
Sports

Casey Schick Takes the Reins at Don Bosco Prep: A New Era for Soccer

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:42 pm EST
Casey Schick Takes the Reins at Don Bosco Prep: A New Era for Soccer

In an exciting turn of events, Don Bosco Prep, a renowned soccer team based in Ramsey, has announced the appointment of Casey Schick as its new head coach for the fast-approaching 2024 season. Schick, a former head coach at his alumni Glen Rock, is a respected figure in the soccer coaching circuit. His credentials are fortified by the title of 2018 NJ.com Coach of the Year, and a commendable track record of 71-18-8.

Legacy of Success

Schick’s accolades include leading Glen Rock to a Bergen County and North 1, Group 2 title, a testament to his strategic prowess and leadership. Following his successful stint at Glen Rock, he joined Don Bosco as an assistant coach for three seasons, post stepping down from Glen Rock in 2020.

Transition of Power

As Schick steps into his new role, he has big shoes to fill. The previous coach, Roy Nygren, is a prominent figure in Don Bosco’s soccer history. Nygren’s illustrious career boasts six Bergen County titles and a staggering 462-game winning legacy. Schick is set to succeed Nygren and carry forward the team’s winning tradition.

A New Dawn for Don Bosco

Don Bosco’s recent history has been marked by a struggle to replicate the success of its former years. However, Schick brings with him a fresh wave of optimism. He is determined to blend the wisdom he acquired from Nygren with his own experiences at Glen Rock to catapult Don Bosco back into the upper echelons of Bergen County and Non-Public A soccer. Acknowledging the need for time to build the team’s caliber, Schick radiates confidence in the team’s drive and passion for reaching loftier heights of success.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

