CAS Sides with Sevilla FC over Dismissal of Joris Gnagnon

In a defining turn of events, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has buttressed the decision of Sevilla FC to sever ties with French defender, Joris Gnagnon, endorsing the club's concerns over his weight and physical condition. The ruling, which comes as a pivotal juncture in the player's career, threatens to cast a long shadow over his future in football.

Advertisment

CAS Backs Sevilla's Stance

The CAS's ruling has vindicated Sevilla's stance, declaring the termination of Gnagnon's contract, which was originally slated to run until June 2023, as justified. The club had pointed to Gnagnon's chronic overweight condition and consistent tardiness to training sessions as grounds for his dismissal in September 2021. Notably, the verdict also mandates Gnagnon to bear the costs of the legal proceedings, adding another layer of complexity to the player's already clouded football future.

A Protracted Legal Battle

Advertisment

After his dismissal, Gnagnon embarked on a legal quest for millions of euros in compensation, alleging unlawful dismissal and appealing to both FIFA and CAS. However, his claim was struck down by FIFA as inadmissible, and a Spanish court dismissed his case due to his no-show at a compulsory hearing. CAS's recent ruling has served to further validate Sevilla's decision, supporting the club's right to terminate the contract.

Struggles at Sevilla and Beyond

Since his transition from Rennes to Sevilla for 13.5 million in 2018, Gnagnon found himself grappling to secure a regular position, making a meager seven appearances in LaLiga over three years. Post-Sevilla, the defender had a short-lived spell with St Etienne, and the 27-year-old has been a free agent ever since. The verdict underscored Sevilla's concerted efforts to address Gnagnon's fitness issues through medical examinations and warnings, emphasizing the club's attempts to aid the player in complying with the club's fitness standards.