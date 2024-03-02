Carys Black Secures Runner-Up in Equestrian League, Spotlighting Youth Talent

Carys Black, a young equestrian prodigy from North Down Pony Club, made significant waves in the competitive field by clinching the runner-up position in a prestigious equestrian league championship. This achievement not only highlights her remarkable talent but also underscores the vibrant future of youth in the sport. Competing against 577 combinations, Carys's journey through the league was marked by consistency, dedication, and a deep passion for equestrian disciplines.

Advertisment

Early Beginnings and Season Highlights

Commencing her equestrian journey with Glencairns Little Monkey, a pony nurtured under her care, Carys demonstrated exceptional prowess in both dressage and show jumping. Her journey was supported by experts like James Hogg and Fiona Young, alongside valuable experiences gained from Pony Club rallies. Carys's engagement with the sport extends beyond competitions, as she is also a diligent A-Level student, balancing her academic pursuits with her equestrian ambitions.

Commitment to Excellence

Advertisment

Carys's commitment to her sport is evident in her active participation in the North Down Branch of the Pony Club and her achievements in Eventing Ireland competitions. Her performance at the Flexi Eventing league, where she secured the runner-up spot, is a testament to her hard work and dedication. This accomplishment has not only earned her recognition within the equestrian community but also sets a shining example for young athletes aspiring to excel in their respective sports.

Looking Ahead

With plans to continue her participation in eventing under both EI and Pony Club rules, Carys is poised for a bright future in the sport. Her dedication to producing another pony, a five-year-old Connemara named Ziggy, showcases her commitment to nurturing talent and contributing to the equestrian community. Carys Black's achievements at a young age reflect the potential for greatness and serve as an inspiration to others in the sport.

As Carys Black continues to make her mark in the equestrian world, her journey from a passionate young rider to a promising talent in eventing is a narrative of dedication, perseverance, and love for the sport. Her success in the league championship not only celebrates her achievements but also signals the rise of young talent in equestrian disciplines, promising a future filled with exciting possibilities and achievements.