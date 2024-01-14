Cartwheel For A Cure: Competition, Camaraderie, and a Cause at Massapequa Gymnastics Meet

On a chilly morning in Massapequa, the air was filled with anticipation and the distinctive reverberations of gymnastics apparatus. It was Saturday, January 13, 2024, and the Cartwheel For A Cure gymnastics meet was about to commence. A confluence of gymnasts from across the region had gathered to compete in multiple events, their determination mirrored in their focused expressions and poised stances.

Gymnasts Take Center Stage

Julia Blette of Oceanside and Julia Schneider of Sewanhaka District were among the star performers of the day, showcasing their skills in the floor exercises with a remarkable grace and fluidity. Reese Kaufman of Syosset and Bella Conlon of Massapequa proved their mettle on the uneven bars, while Adrienne Blonder of Bethpage demonstrated her prowess in both the vault and the floor exercises, her every move a testament to her rigorous training.

The balance beam, a particularly challenging apparatus, saw stunning performances by Hailey McHenry of Hicksville, Tea Alexandru of Syosset, and Makayla Noel of Sewanhaka District. Their performances were a blend of precision and elegance, each routine bringing the audience to a standstill. Summer Reed of Long Beach and Addison Aarons of Port Washington also made their mark in the vault event, their power and agility on full display.

More Than Just a Competition

Yet, the Cartwheel For A Cure meet was more than a competition; it was a platform of shared passion and camaraderie. Syosset coach Steve Silipo could be seen taking a moment to breathe in the atmosphere, and Bethpage coach Kim Rhatigan was spotted offering words of encouragement to her athletes. The event was imbued with a strong sense of community, as evidenced by the heartfelt address by Kristen Milio, mother of Madison Milio, to the participants.

Before the commencement of the meet, the athletes reviewed protocols, emphasizing the importance of safety and order. This moment underscored the discipline inherent in the sport of gymnastics. As the participants gathered for a group pose before the competition began, their collective spirit was palpable, embodying the essence of the event.

A Tribute to Madison Milio

The Cartwheel For A Cure gymnastics meet, an annual fundraising event, pays tribute to Madison Milio, a 9-year-old girl who succumbed to DIPG. The event also featured a special t-shirt design in Madison’s honor and a cartwheel contest with over 200 gymnasts participating. Raising over $65,000 for DIPG research and trials, the event underscored the importance of raising awareness and lending a helping hand. It was a day of competition, yes, but also of unity, reflection, and the desire to make a difference.