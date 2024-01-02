en English
Sports

Carter Hess: Fort Hill’s Defensive Lineman Shines as MPSSAA All-State Defensive Player of the Year

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:46 pm EST
Carter Hess: Fort Hill's Defensive Lineman Shines as MPSSAA All-State Defensive Player of the Year

Fort Hill senior defensive lineman, Carter Hess, has been crowned as the MPSSAA All-State Defensive Player of the Year. The prestigious recognition was conferred by Baltimore Sports and Life high school sportswriter Willie Sean Coughlan. The award is typically reserved for athletes already acknowledged as first-team All-State, explaining Hess’s conspicuous absence from Coughlan’s first-team All-MPSSAA defense list.

Hess’s Stellar Season

Standing tall at 6-foot-2 and weighing 285 pounds, Hess, a Fordham University signee, exhibited a remarkable performance throughout the season. The statistical evidence is compelling, with Hess notching up 145 tackles and 13 sacks. His offensive prowess was equally laudable, as he tallied a team-high 48 pancakes in a forceful rushing offense.

Previous Accolades and Honors

Hess is no stranger to accolades. The talented player has been previously recognized as the Cumberland Times-News Area Defensive Player of the Year and is a two-time All-Area first-team performer. Most recently, Hess was honored as the Maryland Class 1A Player of the Year by the Maryland Football Foundation.

Other Notable Performances

Fort Hill’s Jabril Daniels earned a second-team offense spot, having smashed the school’s single-season touchdown record. His standout performance was instrumental in Fort Hill securing its 10th state championship. Allegany senior Zach Michael, who committed to Frostburg State University, also distinguished himself with a second-team offense position. His season was marked by the highest number of receiving touchdowns among public school tight ends. Notably absent from the All-MPSSAA team, despite an outstanding season, was Mountain Ridge quarterback Will Patterson.

Sports United States
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

