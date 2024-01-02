en English
Sports

Carragher Criticizes Jota’s Penalty Decision Amid Liverpool’s Victory

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:05 am EST
Carragher Criticizes Jota’s Penalty Decision Amid Liverpool’s Victory

Former Liverpool player and Sky Sports analyst, Jamie Carragher has voiced his disbelief at Diogo Jota’s decision to go down in the penalty area during Liverpool’s 4-2 victory over Newcastle United, instead of attempting to score. Carragher pointed out that Jota was in front of an open goal and was only slightly touched by Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, suggesting that the player had fallen too easily.

Controversial Penalty Decisions

The controversial incident came shortly after Newcastle had already appealed for a penalty when Sean Longstaff seemed to be fouled by Liverpool’s Wataru Endo. However, the VAR intervention did not occur in either case, and it was Mohamed Salah who subsequently extended Liverpool’s lead to 4-2 from the penalty spot.

Despite Liverpool’s clear dominance in the game, the contentious decisions left a sour taste post-game. Newcastle manager Eddie Howe was vocal in his criticism of the refereeing, and Carragher himself noted that while there was contact on Longstaff, the Newcastle midfielder did not appeal strongly, which may have influenced the decision.

Unresolved Penalty Situations

Ultimately, neither penalty situation was resolved in favor of Newcastle, contributing to their defeat. The Mailbox reactions to the game also included comments on the performance of other players and referees, with some viewers expressing their disgust at what they perceived as Jota’s cheating while others questioned the decisions made by the referees and VAR.

Criticism from Premier League Legends

Premier League legend Alan Shearer and fellow pundit Ian Wright also criticized Jota and Liverpool for the penalty decision. Jota was clipped by Dubravka while rounding him, resulting in Mohamed Salah scoring Liverpool’s fourth goal. Shearer and Wright were unequivocal in their disapproval of Jota’s decision to go down for a penalty, with Shearer labeling it as ’embarrassing’. Despite a strong performance by Liverpool, the penalty decision remains a point of controversy.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

