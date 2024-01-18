en English
Analysis

Carragher Advocates for Alexander-Arnold as Player of the Year, Ignites Debate with Keane

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:05 am EST
Carragher Advocates for Alexander-Arnold as Player of the Year, Ignites Debate with Keane

With the Premier League season in full swing, there’s a debate brewing about who deserves the coveted Player of the Year accolade. On one side of this dialogue is former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher, who has put forward a strong case for Liverpool’s right back, Trent Alexander-Arnold. His recommendation, however, has not sat well with former Manchester United captain Roy Keane, who aired his dissent on Sky Sports’ ‘Stick to Football’ series.

Keane’s Critique of Alexander-Arnold

Roy Keane, who is known for his no-nonsense approach to football analysis, criticized Alexander-Arnold’s defensive capabilities. Despite the player’s experience, Keane argued, he often struggles in defense, with opponents regularly breaching his guard. However, he did concede that Alexander-Arnold is excellent when in possession of the ball.

Carragher’s Defense

Carragher, however, based his backing for Alexander-Arnold on concrete statistics that highlight the player’s defensive contributions. These include the highest number of tackles and the second-highest interceptions among Liverpool players this season. Moreover, Alexander-Arnold has been instrumental in Liverpool’s attack, contributing two goals and nine assists in all competitions.

Alexander-Arnold’s Influence on Liverpool’s Success

Despite Keane’s criticism, Alexander-Arnold’s attacking contributions have far outweighed any perceived defensive frailties. Under Jurgen Klopp’s tactical guidance, he has been given the license to roam into midfield, a role in which he is thriving. This flexibility in his role has enhanced his influence on Liverpool’s successful performances, making him a vital cog in the Merseyside machine.

The contention between Carragher and Keane underscores the evolving role of defenders in today’s football. The debate suggests that Keane’s criticism is rooted in an outdated narrative that fails to recognize the full extent of a defender’s influence on the game, particularly in the case of an all-rounder like Alexander-Arnold.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

