Carpinteria Girls' Water Polo Team Rides Wave of Emotions at Buena Friendlies Tournament

The Carpinteria girls water polo team kicked off the Buena Friendlies Tournament with a rollercoaster ride of emotions. They experienced a harsh 13-4 defeat at the hands of Buena Park, trailing by a staggering 11 goals until they managed to break through in the final quarter. Lilli Nemetz and Hazel Dugre added their names to the scoresheet for Carpinteria. However, the initial setback did not deter the team, who managed to bounce back with a thrilling 8-7 double-overtime victory against Beaumont.

Resilience in the Face of Defeat

Despite trailing 4-1 early on, Carpinteria demonstrated remarkable resilience, managing to level the game with just 42 seconds left in regulation time. The equalizer came courtesy of a goal from Caden Lemere. The match was then pushed into sudden-death overtime following a scoreless first overtime quarter. In a heart-stopping moment, Lemere netted the winning goal, assisted by Nemetz.

Key Contributions and Confidence Booster

Giulia Piccoletti led the team's offensive charge with four goals, while Lemere contributed two. Devyn Clayton and Nemetz also chipped in with a goal each. Goalkeeper Allison Banks made her presence felt with 11 saves, and Dugre was instrumental in defense with five steals. This victory is seen as a significant confidence booster as the team gears up for the CIF playoffs.

Unfortunate Loss for the Girls Soccer Team

Meanwhile, on the same day, the Carpinteria girls soccer team suffered a narrow 1-0 double-overtime loss to Channel Islands. The only goal of the match came in the final minute of overtime from a corner kick. Despite the disappointment, Coach Freddy Martinez emphasized the importance of moving forward and preparing for their next game against Hueneme. The Warriors' overall record now stands at 7-4-1, with a 4-4-1 standing in the CCL.