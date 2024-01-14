en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Italy

Carota Boys: The Vibrant Fan Base of Tennis Star Jannik Sinner

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 4:33 am EST
Carota Boys: The Vibrant Fan Base of Tennis Star Jannik Sinner

With the distinctive orange attire lighting up the stands at Melbourne Park, the ‘Carota Boys’ have emerged as the vocal, fervent fan base of rising Italian tennis star, Jannik Sinner. This group, inspired by Sinner’s nickname ‘La Carota’ (The Carrot) – a playful jest at his red hair, have been making waves at the Australian Open, their energetic cheers resonating throughout the stadium.

The Carota Boys: A Colorful Entourage

The Carota Boys, known for their carrot-inspired outfits, are a group of six dedicated supporters who follow Sinner in his global tennis pursuits. Their inception occurred at the 2023 Italian Open, and since then, they’ve been a constant presence at major tournaments, including the French Open, Wimbledon, the US Open, and the ATP Finals. Their commitment to supporting Sinner is such that they’ve even been sponsored to travel and cheer for him.

Their popularity has surged, amassing a following of 73,000 on Instagram, and their merchandise has become a recognized symbol of support for Sinner. Their rise, as rapid and colorful as it is, can be seen as a testament to the growing global support for the young tennis player.

Sinner’s Performance: Fueled by Support

Sinner’s performance at the Australian Open has been boosted by the Carota Boys’ constant encouragement. His straight-set victory over No. 59-ranked Botic van de Zandschulp in a match that lasted 2 1/2 hours was his first win since his memorable Davis Cup victory in November, where he twice overcame Novak Djokovic.

The energy and support from his dedicated fan base have proven to be a key factor in his performance, with Sinner expressing appreciation for their presence and hoping it will fuel his belief in crucial moments of the game. He’s been on an upward trajectory after finishing as a runner-up at the Tour Finals and leading Italy to victory in the Davis Cup.

Carota Boys: More than just Fans

The Carota Boys have become more than just fans; they’ve become an integral part of Sinner’s tennis journey, providing a semblance of home-court advantage no matter where the tournament is held. Their distinctive presence, cheering Sinner on from the stands, has brought a slice of Italy to Melbourne Park, and their support is expected to continue to rally behind Sinner as he competes in one of tennis’s major tournaments.

0
Italy Sports Tennis
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Italy

See more
6 mins ago
Jannik Sinner Triumphs in First Round of Australian Open
In a display of powerful baseline play and sharp angles that has become his trademark, Italian tennis sensation, Jannik Sinner, secured a victory against the Dutch player, Botic van de Zandschulp, in the first round of the Australian Open. The match served as a testament to both players’ ambitions to advance to the later stages
Jannik Sinner Triumphs in First Round of Australian Open
Vialattea Ski Region: An Ideal Family Destination for Half Term
4 hours ago
Vialattea Ski Region: An Ideal Family Destination for Half Term
A Candlelit Plea in Rome: Palestinian Students Call for End to Gaza Conflict
4 hours ago
A Candlelit Plea in Rome: Palestinian Students Call for End to Gaza Conflict
Matteo Berrettini Withdraws from Australian Open Due to Hand Injury
8 mins ago
Matteo Berrettini Withdraws from Australian Open Due to Hand Injury
Fendi Breaks Gender Codes with Princess Anne-Inspired Collection
3 hours ago
Fendi Breaks Gender Codes with Princess Anne-Inspired Collection
The Global Response to Over-Tourism: Balancing Revenue and Sustainability
4 hours ago
The Global Response to Over-Tourism: Balancing Revenue and Sustainability
Latest Headlines
World News
Escalation in Gaza: A Ticking Time Bomb
9 seconds
Escalation in Gaza: A Ticking Time Bomb
Xi Jinping Calls on Legal and Security Organs to Safeguard China's National Rejuvenation
43 seconds
Xi Jinping Calls on Legal and Security Organs to Safeguard China's National Rejuvenation
Milind Deora Resigns from Congress: A Shift in India's Political Landscape
46 seconds
Milind Deora Resigns from Congress: A Shift in India's Political Landscape
The Crisis of Wrongful Convictions: Uncovering Justice System Flaws
55 seconds
The Crisis of Wrongful Convictions: Uncovering Justice System Flaws
Global Outcry: Chinese Embassies Condemn Foreign Congratulations to Taiwan Election
1 min
Global Outcry: Chinese Embassies Condemn Foreign Congratulations to Taiwan Election
Congress Stunned as Milind Deora Exits Amidst Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Launch
1 min
Congress Stunned as Milind Deora Exits Amidst Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Launch
Fashion Meets Tennis: Montana Cox and Olivia DeJonge at Ralph Lauren Suite During Australian Open 2024
1 min
Fashion Meets Tennis: Montana Cox and Olivia DeJonge at Ralph Lauren Suite During Australian Open 2024
New Orleans Pelicans Triumph with Teamwork Over Dallas Mavericks
1 min
New Orleans Pelicans Triumph with Teamwork Over Dallas Mavericks
Memphis Gears up for Crucial Game Against Wichita State
1 min
Memphis Gears up for Crucial Game Against Wichita State
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
6 mins
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
5 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
5 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
6 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
6 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
6 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
10 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
10 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
10 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app