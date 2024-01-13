Carolyn Batteas: The 75-year-old Great-Grandmother Tearing Up the Racetrack

Carolyn Batteas, a 75-year-old great-grandmother, is shattering expectations, commandeering the race track at Bondurant High Performance Driving School in Chandler, Arizona. This retired nurse, often labeled risk-averse, is proving that it’s never too late to chase passion and adrenaline.

Discovering the Thrill of Speed

Known for her tomboyish demeanor during her youth in Texas, Batteas discovered her fascination for racing only in her retirement years. The allure began with the retro charm of Dodge Challengers, leading her to purchase a 2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat. She soon fell in love with the thrill of speed and power the vehicle offered, prompting her to frequent local drag strips.

Becoming “Ms. Hellcat”

Her impressive driving skills and fearless spirit quickly earned her the nickname “Ms. Hellcat”. But Batteas didn’t restrict herself to merely impressing local crowds. She took her passion further, seeking professional driving instruction in Arizona. Under expert guidance, she honed her skills, mastering the art of understeer and oversteer, and enhancing her performance on the track.

Achieving a Milestone

Her dedication culminated in an impressive feat—obtaining an official NHRA Nine-Second License with a 135 mph trap speed in a Dodge Demon. Batteas continues to defy age stereotypes, planning to attend more advanced classes to further her racing prowess. The septuagenarian’s garage boasts an impressive collection of high-performance vehicles, including a 2020 Dodge Challenger R/T 50th Anniversary, a 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, and the promise of a 2021 Ram TRX Launch Edition.

Carolyn Batteas, the 75-year-old great-grandmother turned race car driver, encapsulates the spirit of resilience and determination, showing the world that age is simply a number when it comes to pursuing one’s passions.