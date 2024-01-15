en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Caroline Garcia Upsets Naomi Osaka in 2024 Australian Open First Round

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:29 am EST
Caroline Garcia Upsets Naomi Osaka in 2024 Australian Open First Round

In a shocking twist to the commencement of the 2024 Australian Open, French 16th seed Caroline Garcia triumphed over former champion Naomi Osaka in the opening round. The 26-year-old Japanese star, gracing the Major’s stage for the first time since her last stint at the 2022 U.S. Open, found herself bested by Garcia’s resolute gameplay.

Unyielding Serve Led Garcia to Victory

Garcia, throughout the match, demonstrated a serve that refused to break, a strategy that paid dividends against Osaka, renowned for her formidable return game. The opening act of the first set saw a neck-to-neck competition between the two athletes. However, Garcia managed to secure a break that tilted the match in her favor, leading to a 3-2 advantage, and ultimately claimed the set 6-4. Dominating the court, Garcia displayed an 87% success rate on her first serve points and 67% on second serve points.

Osaka’s Attempted Comeback

Osaka, not one to back down easily, rallied in the second set, amping up her serve and managing to forge leads at 5-4 and 6-5. Yet, Garcia’s capacity to withstand Osaka’s power, coupled with her tactical deployment of drop shots, kept her in the lead. The set culminated in a tiebreaker, wherein Garcia’s serve and forehand overpowered Osaka. Garcia’s 6-2 lead in the tiebreaker and her victory on the first match point underscored her dominance in the game.

A Significant Milestone

This victory serves as a significant landmark for Garcia, throwing the spotlight on her skill and tenacity as a player. The upset has sent ripples across the tennis community, reshaping the landscape of the 2024 Australian Open and highlighting the unpredictability inherent in the sport.

0
Australia Sports Tennis
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
16 mins ago
Xanadu Mines Ltd Schedules Extraordinary General Meeting for Shareholder Resolutions Approval
Xanadu Mines Ltd, a dual-listed company on both the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) and the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the ticker XAM, has announced the scheduling of an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on February 6, 2024. The meeting is set to kick off at 11:00 am Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT) at the Victoria
Xanadu Mines Ltd Schedules Extraordinary General Meeting for Shareholder Resolutions Approval
Senator Matt Canavan Anticipates Trump's 2024 Election Victory
21 mins ago
Senator Matt Canavan Anticipates Trump's 2024 Election Victory
Stefanos Tsitsipas Triumphs in Australian Open 2024 After Rapid Recovery
21 mins ago
Stefanos Tsitsipas Triumphs in Australian Open 2024 After Rapid Recovery
Australian Open 2024: Jasmine Paolini vs Tatjana Maria in Round of 64 Showdown
20 mins ago
Australian Open 2024: Jasmine Paolini vs Tatjana Maria in Round of 64 Showdown
BluGlass Finalizes Acquisition of GaNWorks, Boosting In-house Production Capabilities
21 mins ago
BluGlass Finalizes Acquisition of GaNWorks, Boosting In-house Production Capabilities
Lorenzo Musetti vs. Luca van Assche: A Showdown at the Australian Open Round of 64
21 mins ago
Lorenzo Musetti vs. Luca van Assche: A Showdown at the Australian Open Round of 64
Latest Headlines
World News
Uganda's Speaker Inaugurates New Teaching Hospital in Bukedea District
31 seconds
Uganda's Speaker Inaugurates New Teaching Hospital in Bukedea District
Curtis Jones: The Testament to Consistent Playtime and Player Development
37 seconds
Curtis Jones: The Testament to Consistent Playtime and Player Development
President Droupadi Murmu Pays Tribute to P.A. Sangma During Northeast Tour
45 seconds
President Droupadi Murmu Pays Tribute to P.A. Sangma During Northeast Tour
Steelers Triumph Over Ravens, Set Sights on Bills in Wild Card Clash
51 seconds
Steelers Triumph Over Ravens, Set Sights on Bills in Wild Card Clash
Muckhart Golf Club to Host Scottish Girls' Under 16 Open Championship
53 seconds
Muckhart Golf Club to Host Scottish Girls' Under 16 Open Championship
MLK Day Showdown: Atlanta Hawks Favorites Against San Antonio Spurs, Predicts SportsLine
55 seconds
MLK Day Showdown: Atlanta Hawks Favorites Against San Antonio Spurs, Predicts SportsLine
Titin Truncating Variants: A Shared Genetic Risk Factor for Heart Diseases Across Ancestral Lines
1 min
Titin Truncating Variants: A Shared Genetic Risk Factor for Heart Diseases Across Ancestral Lines
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Calls for Transparency and Accountability in Government
1 min
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Calls for Transparency and Accountability in Government
Lisa Patch Named 2023 Hero of Health for Her Dedication to Student Wellbeing
1 min
Lisa Patch Named 2023 Hero of Health for Her Dedication to Student Wellbeing
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
11 mins
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
59 mins
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
1 hour
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
1 hour
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
2 hours
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
2 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
4 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app