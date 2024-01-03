Caroline Chew Secures Quota for Paris 2024 Dressage Event

Caroline Chew, a 31-year-old lawyer and equestrian rider from Singapore, has achieved a significant milestone in her sporting career. She has secured a quota in the dressage individual event for the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics, awaiting confirmation from the International Federation for Equestrian Sports. This achievement is the result of a personal best score of 75.975 in the Grand Prix Freestyle to Music competition held in Mechelen, Belgium.

Remarkable Achievement with Zatchmo

Chew’s remarkable performance was with her stallion, Zatchmo. The duo’s score in Belgium has boosted their total Olympic ranking points to 913. This tally places them second in the south and east Asia and Oceania group. Dressage, an event that demands precision and harmony between the rider and the horse, is where Chew has demonstrated her prowess. The event requires riders to execute specified routines and judges score them based on their execution.

Transition from Tribiani to Zatchmo

Chew began 2023 competing with her older horse, Tribiani. However, as Tribiani reached an age where injury became a concern, Chew switched her focus to Zatchmo later in the year. Despite the switch, she also ranks third in the Olympic qualification rankings with Tribiani. The Singaporean equestrian praised both horses for their kindness and temperament, particularly noting Zatchmo’s non-aggressive nature and his fondness for carrots, despite being a stallion.

Event Highlights and Other Participants

At the Grand Prix Freestyle to Music competition, Chew was not the only one to deliver an impressive performance. The event drew participants from Belgium, Germany, Great Britain, and France. The event’s top spot was clinched by Charlotte Lottie Fry and her horse Everdale, who scored an impressive 84.980. Flore de Winne and her stallion Flynn FRH finished third, creating history for Belgium dressage by achieving the country’s first 80 percent score. The event served as a platform to showcase the rising stars in equestrian sports and the promising young horses.