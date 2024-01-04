Carolina Panthers’ Players Recognized as Alternates for NFC Pro Bowl Despite Tough Season

In what was a challenging season for the Carolina Panthers, marked by a disappointing 2-14 record, a silver lining has emerged in the form of four of their players being acknowledged as alternates for the NFC Pro Bowl Games. The players earning this distinction are defensive tackle Derrick Brown, outside linebacker Brian Burns, punter Johnny Hekker, and long snapper JJ Jansen.

Standout Performances Amidst Disappointing Season

Despite the Panthers’ lackluster season, individual players have managed to shine, with Derrick Brown, a first alternate, leading the pack. Brown has made a significant impact this season, leading all players at his position in run stop win rate and stops, and is on the brink of breaking the single-season tackles record for a defensive lineman.

Interim head coach Chris Tabor lauded Brown’s performance, underlining the singularity of a defensive lineman nearing 100 tackles in a season and labeling him as a ‘Pro Bowler.’

Brian Burns: From Starter to Second Alternate

Brian Burns, who previously enjoyed the spotlight as a starter for the NFC in the preceding two Pro Bowls, has been named a second alternate this year. Despite this slight demotion, his recognition as an alternate reflects his consistent performance and contribution to the team.

Hekker and Jansen: Third Alternates

Adding to the list of Panthers’ alternates are Johnny Hekker and JJ Jansen, both named as third alternates. Their inclusion in the list further emphasizes the individual talents that have shone through, despite the team’s overall performance.

The recognition of these players as alternates for the NFC Pro Bowl Games, particularly in a season marked by defeat, serves as a testament to their personal performances and potential. While the season may not have met the team’s aspirations, the individual achievements of these players offer a beacon of hope and potentially a foundation for a stronger future season.