Carolina Panthers Nearing Decision in GM Search

The Carolina Panthers, in their quest for a new general manager, have made substantial progress, conducting second interviews with three prime candidates: New York Giants assistant GM Brandon Brown, Philadelphia Eagles assistant GM Alec Halaby, and the Panthers' interim GM Dan Morgan. The process, although veiled in relative secrecy, speaks volumes about the franchise's commitment to overhaul and revamp its management structure.

Brandon Brown: Scouting Maestro

Brandon Brown, who boasts a strong background in scouting, has been a pivotal figure in the Giants' recent resurgence. His instrumental role in guiding the Giants back to the playoffs after a six-year hiatus undoubtedly adds to his appeal as a potential GM for the Panthers.

Alec Halaby: The Analytics Enthusiast

Another candidate who has made it to the second round of interviews is Alec Halaby. His long tenure with the Philadelphia Eagles has been marked by a significant contribution to roster management and player evaluations, predominantly using analytics. This data-driven approach could provide a unique perspective to the Panthers' GM role.

Dan Morgan: A Familiar Face

Lastly, there's Dan Morgan, a familiar face in the Panther's organization. Starting his career as a scouting intern with the Seattle Seahawks in 2010, Morgan climbed the ranks through various roles, serving as the Director of Player Personnel in Buffalo before assuming the role of assistant GM in Carolina under the recently dismissed GM Scott Fitterer. His in-depth understanding of the franchise could potentially serve as a driving factor in the Panthers' decision-making process.

While the Carolina Panthers remain tight-lipped about their GM search, the second round of interviews with Brown, Halaby, and Morgan indicates a definitive stride towards a decision. Regardless of who is selected, the new GM will face the daunting task of turning around a franchise without a first-round pick, despite finishing with the NFL's worst record.