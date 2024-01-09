Carolina Panthers Continue Their Search for a New Head Coach

The Carolina Panthers are once again on the hunt for a new head coach. After a disappointing 2-15 season, it’s clear that strong leadership is needed to steer the team back to success. As part of this mission, the Panthers are considering candidates with a diverse range of coaching backgrounds and experiences in the NFL.

A Glimpse into the Candidates

The coaching history of one candidate includes serving as the offensive coordinator for the Cincinnati Bengals since 2019, a quarterbacks coach for the Oakland Raiders in 2018, and for the Detroit Lions from 2016 to 2017. This candidate also worked with the Denver Broncos in various offensive roles from 2010 to 2015. Another candidate under consideration has been with the Detroit Lions as an offensive coordinator, passing game coordinator, tight ends coach, and offensive quality control coach since 2019. Their journey in NFL began with the Miami Dolphins in 2012, where they served in roles such as wide receivers coach, assistant wide receivers coach, tight ends coach, assistant quarterbacks coach, and offensive assistant.

The Search Continues

The ongoing search for a head coach indicates the Panthers’ commitment to finding the right leadership to guide the team in future seasons. The Panthers have submitted interview requests for nine coaching candidates, including offensive and defensive coordinators from various NFL teams. They have also initiated the process of finding a new general manager.

What Lies Ahead

No in-person interviews can be conducted until January 22, but Zoom interviews are currently underway. It’s noteworthy that this will be the first time since 2002 that the team will hire a coach and a GM in the same offseason. With a new head coach and GM on the horizon, the Carolina Panthers are gearing up for what they hope will be a fruitful and successful season ahead.