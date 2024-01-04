Carolina Core FC Signs Former Lafayette Goalkeeper; High Point’s Coach Huss Receives Mid-Season Award

Carolina Core FC has bolstered their goalkeeping lineup with the signing of former Lafayette goalkeeper, Alex Sutton. Sutton’s collegiate career at Lafayette, from 2018 to 2022, was marked by significant achievements. His freshman year saw an impressive 0.803 save percentage, and as a senior, he maintained a 0.71 goals against average. His performances did not go unrecognized, earning him spots on the United Soccer Coaches All-Atlantic Second Team and the United Soccer Coaches Scholar All-American Second Team.

Post-College Success

After leaving Lafayette, Sutton continued to impress, playing for the Manhattan Soccer Club and the Maryland Bobcats FC. In 2023, he recorded seven shutouts in 20 matches, proving his worth as a formidable goalkeeper. His addition to Carolina Core FC is expected to significantly strengthen the team’s defense.

Award for High Point University’s Basketball Coach

In other sports news, Alan Huss, High Point University’s Men’s Basketball Head Coach, has received a mid-season Joe B. Hall National Coach of the Year award. Huss’s tenure as head coach, which began in March 2023, has seen the program reach new heights. Under his leadership, the team set school Division I-era records and achieved an 11-4 nonconference play record. Additionally, the team attained a No. 19 ranking in the Mid-Major Top 25 poll. The Joe B. Hall award is bestowed annually to the leading first-year head coach in Division I college basketball, with the overall winner to be announced at the NCAA National Championship in Phoenix, Arizona.