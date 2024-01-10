Carol Zhao Bows Out of Australian Open Qualifying Rounds

Canadian tennis player Carol Zhao faced a significant setback in her journey to the Australian Open when she was defeated by American Katie Volynets in the qualifying rounds. The match, which occurred on Wednesday, ended with a score of 6-3, 6-1, demonstrating Volynets' commanding performance.

Match Highlights: Volynets Vs Zhao

Throughout the match, Volynets displayed impressive prowess, breaking Zhao's serve seven times out of nine opportunities. This strategic gameplay was paired with a successful defense against eight of the 11 break points she encountered. Volynets' sharp focus on her first serve proved fruitful, with a winning score of 60% compared to Zhao's 30%.

Zhao's Journey to the Australian Open

Prior to her match against Volynets, Zhao had secured a victory against Russia's Valeria Savinykh on Monday. The match concluded with a score of 6-3, 7-6 (7), marking a promising start for Zhao. However, her subsequent defeat means that she will not be advancing to the Australian Open main draw.

Other Matches in the Second-Round Qualifying

In addition to Zhao's match, the women's second-round qualifying saw Vancouver's Rebecca Marino face off against France's Jessika Ponchet, while Toronto's Katherine Sebov competed against Belgium's Ysaline Bonaventure. In the men's category, the 29th seed, Montreal's Gabriel Diallo, was scheduled to play against Pierre-Hughes Herbert from France, promising a thrilling set of matches for tennis enthusiasts.