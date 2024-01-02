en English
Spain

Carmen Valero: A Tribute to the Pioneer of Spanish Athletics

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:13 am EST
Carmen Valero: A Tribute to the Pioneer of Spanish Athletics

Groundbreaking Spanish athlete, Carmen Valero, known for her remarkable accomplishments in cross country and track events, has breathed her last at 68 due to a stroke. Valero, born on October 4, 1955, in Castelseras, Teruel, later relocated to Sabadell, Catalonia, where she eventually passed away. Her athletic journey commenced in 1969 under the guidance of coach Josep Molins at Joventut Atlètica de Sabadell and she rapidly ascended to prominence.

The Olympic Pioneer

Valero etched her name in history as the first Spanish female athlete to participate in the Olympics, marking her presence in the 1976 Montreal Games in the 800 and 1,500 meters events. Her illustrious career is studded with two world cross country championships in 1976 and 1977, 15 Spanish track championships across different distances, and national records in the 800, 1,500, and 3,000 meters. She also received international recognition on 25 separate occasions.

A Legacy Remembered

The Royal Spanish Athletics Federation (RFEA) paid homage to Valero, hailing her as the mother of Spanish athletics, the inaugural Olympic athlete, and the finest Spanish athlete of the 20th century. Valero’s legacy is cherished for creating a path for successive generations in the sport. Despite the numerous obstacles and barriers she encountered throughout her career, Valero continued to inspire women to shatter societal norms. Her contributions to women’s sports and athletics in Spain are significant and her legacy will continue to resonate in the sporting world and Spanish civil society.

The Final Lap

Valero’s departure marks the end of an era, a period that witnessed a woman’s indomitable spirit and perseverance in the face of adversity, her relentless pursuit of excellence, and her unwavering dedication to the sport. Her legacy transcends the world of sports, cementing her place in the annals of Spanish history as a trailblazer who redefined societal norms and inspired a generation of athletes. The passing of Carmen Valero is not just the loss of an athlete; it is the departure of an icon who left an indelible mark on Spanish athletics and society at large.

Spain
Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

