Carlton Football Club’s Key Players to Watch in the 2024 AFL Season

Carlton Football Club Gears Up for 2024 AFL Season

In the run-up to the 2024 Australian Football League (AFL) season, the Carlton Football Club has shifted its focus to seven key players who are projected to make a substantial impact on the team’s performance. The fervor and dedication of these athletes, coupled with their intense training regimen, are promising indicators of a potentially powerful season for the Blues.

A Steady Lineup of Distinguished Players

Tom De Koning, who finished the 2023 season on a high note and delivered a standout performance in the semi-finals, is set to continue his pivotal role for the Blues. His commitment to the team is further underscored by a two-year contract extension cementing his position. Zac Williams’ anticipated return post an ACL injury that had him benched prior to the 2023 season, is expected to fortify Carlton’s defense. He will join forces with Adam Saad and Nic Newman, forming a formidable defensive lineup.

Sam Docherty’s proven versatility is another strength the Blues are banking on. His ability to adapt to various positions, including serving as an inside midfielder and playing on the wing, makes him a valuable asset to the team. Jaxon Binns, a member of the VFL Team of the Year, is poised for his AFL debut in 2024 and has demonstrated potential in pre-season training. Jordan Boyd, after a stellar performance in the preliminary final, is looking to cement his place in the starting lineup.

Players to Watch in the Upcoming Season

Lachie Fogarty, after recuperating from an injury, is keen to continue his influential presence on the field. His tenacity and skillset make him a player to watch in the upcoming season. Matthew Cottrell, known for his versatility and running capacity, is viewed as a significant addition to both the team’s offense and defense. His ability to switch roles with ease lends a dynamic edge to the Blues’ gameplay.

The 2024 VFL season is also set to feature key dates like the wildcard round and the Grand Final, heightening the excitement of AFL fans worldwide. The absence of some AFL clubs from the VFL competition is noted, but the VFL representative team will be taking on a SANFL representative team, adding another layer of intrigue to the season.