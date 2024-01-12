en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Carlton Football Club Faces Setback with Jacob Weitering’s Injury

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:25 am EST
Carlton Football Club Faces Setback with Jacob Weitering’s Injury

In a significant blow to the Carlton Football Club’s 2024 season preparation, Jacob Weitering, one of the club’s key players, has suffered a high-grade calf strain. The injury occurred during the team’s primary training session, potentially sidelining him for a substantial duration.

Details of the Injury

The extent of Weitering’s injury was confirmed by the club through a public announcement after scans revealed the seriousness. Jacob Weitering, a critical player in the Carlton lineup, faces a challenging recovery period. The club stated that they would be closely monitoring Weitering’s condition and conducting further examinations in the following weeks to establish a precise timeline for his return.

Impact on the Club’s Preparation

The injury to Weitering poses a significant hurdle for Carlton as they gear up for the new season. The absence of a key player from the lineup could potentially impact the team’s performance. Reports suggest that Weitering could be out for up to six to eight weeks. This puts him in a race against time to be fit for the Opening Round, adding further uncertainty to Carlton’s 2024 season.

Looking Ahead

As Carlton navigates this setback, the focus is on adapting and strategizing for the upcoming season without one of their star players. The coming weeks will be crucial in determining the extent of Weitering’s recovery and his potential return to the game.

0
Australia Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
1 min ago
Sydney's Infrastructure Evolution: Metro Railway Line Construction Advances with Tunnel Bores
In a major stride toward infrastructural evolution, Sydney is witnessing the development of a new 24-kilometre metro railway line. This ambitious undertaking is a part of the Sydney Metro West project, which has now reached a pivotal stage with the impending re-launch of two tunnel boring machines, Daphne and Beatrice. These mechanical titans are instrumental
Sydney's Infrastructure Evolution: Metro Railway Line Construction Advances with Tunnel Bores
Australia’s Human Rights Practices Scrutinized in Latest Human Rights Watch Report
8 mins ago
Australia’s Human Rights Practices Scrutinized in Latest Human Rights Watch Report
Cam Davis Surges Ahead at the Sony Open in Hawaii
9 mins ago
Cam Davis Surges Ahead at the Sony Open in Hawaii
John Pilger: A Legacy of Maverick Journalism and Advocacy for Assange
2 mins ago
John Pilger: A Legacy of Maverick Journalism and Advocacy for Assange
Elvis Impersonators Embark on 'Blue Suede Express' for Annual Pilgrimage in Sydney
3 mins ago
Elvis Impersonators Embark on 'Blue Suede Express' for Annual Pilgrimage in Sydney
With New Tactics, Belsielle Gears Up for a Second Attempt at Tasmania's Mystic Journey Stakes
7 mins ago
With New Tactics, Belsielle Gears Up for a Second Attempt at Tasmania's Mystic Journey Stakes
Latest Headlines
World News
Protests Erupt at Ron DeSantis' Iowa Campaign Event: A Climate Controversy
2 mins
Protests Erupt at Ron DeSantis' Iowa Campaign Event: A Climate Controversy
UHS's NIHR Achieves Milestone: 250,000 Participants in Medical Research
3 mins
UHS's NIHR Achieves Milestone: 250,000 Participants in Medical Research
Congress Party Focuses on State Elections as Part of 2024 Election Strategy
3 mins
Congress Party Focuses on State Elections as Part of 2024 Election Strategy
Cheltenham Town Gears Up for Challenging Bolton Encounter Post Portsmouth Victory
5 mins
Cheltenham Town Gears Up for Challenging Bolton Encounter Post Portsmouth Victory
Chris Christie Ends Presidential Bid Amid Campaign Struggles
5 mins
Chris Christie Ends Presidential Bid Amid Campaign Struggles
Plateau United Clinches Thrilling Victory Over Rivers United
5 mins
Plateau United Clinches Thrilling Victory Over Rivers United
Karnataka Court Summons 17 BJP Workers Over 2017 Rally: Political Vendetta or Legal Action?
6 mins
Karnataka Court Summons 17 BJP Workers Over 2017 Rally: Political Vendetta or Legal Action?
Triumph on the Court: High School Girls' Basketball Game Results Revealed
6 mins
Triumph on the Court: High School Girls' Basketball Game Results Revealed
With New Tactics, Belsielle Gears Up for a Second Attempt at Tasmania's Mystic Journey Stakes
7 mins
With New Tactics, Belsielle Gears Up for a Second Attempt at Tasmania's Mystic Journey Stakes
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
13 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
14 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
14 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
15 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
16 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
17 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
17 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
18 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
19 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app