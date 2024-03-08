Carlsbad Welcomes IceTown: New Ice Rink to Boost Local Sports Scene Next Month

Coastal North County's sports and recreation landscape is about to get a significant boost with the opening of a new ice rink in Carlsbad, set to cater to enthusiasts of open skating, figure skating, hockey, and curling. Slated to open its doors on December 19, IceTown Carlsbad, located near Palomar Airport, will be the only ice rink along the coast between La Jolla and Orange County, filling a much-needed gap for local skaters and athletes, according to owner Matt Dunaev.

Meeting Growing Demand

With the nearest ice rink in North County being Ice-Plex in Escondido, which opened its doors in 1994, the region has seen a growing demand for more accessible ice skating facilities. IceTown's strategic location and comprehensive offerings are a response to this demand, particularly aiming to serve the area's young families and sports enthusiasts. The facility, which transforms a former technology repair warehouse on Cosmos Court into a vibrant sports complex, will feature an 85 feet by 200 feet ice rink, changing rooms, classrooms, a full-service pro shop, and a snack bar. Moreover, the rink will dedicate approximately 25 hours weekly to open skating, alongside hosting birthday parties, fundraisers, and special events.

A Sport On The Rise

According to Dunaev, interest in ice skating and hockey has seen a significant uptick in Southern California, fueled by the winter Olympic games and the success of local teams like the Los Angeles Kings and the Anaheim Ducks. The region's diverse demographic, drawing people from across North America, has contributed to a burgeoning community of ice sports enthusiasts. This enthusiasm was evident during an open house on October 25, which attracted over 600 visitors eager to preview the facility. IceTown Carlsbad has already garnered commitments from 12 to 14 hockey teams, with many individual players expressing interest in reengaging with the sport now that a facility is available closer to home.

Community and Growth

Curl San Diego, a sports club formerly based at Ice-Plex, has decided to make IceTown its new home. This move, according to club President Brian Walsh, is motivated by the promise of more consistent practice times and additional space, factors essential for the club's growth. The club, which currently boasts about 40 members, anticipates that the new facility's consistent Wednesday night slots will significantly contribute to the sport's and the club's development in the region. For more information on IceTown Carlsbad and its offerings, interested parties are encouraged to visit icetowncarlsbad.com.