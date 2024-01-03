Carlow and Kildare Prepare for First Encounter of 2024 in O’Byrne Cup

As the season of fierce competition unfolds, Carlow and Kildare prepare to lock horns in the first encounter of 2024 at the O’Byrne Cup, hosted at Netwatch Cullen Park. Their last meeting on the field, recorded in April 2023, saw Kildare’s decisive victory with a final score of 5-23 to 0-19. This time, the odds are once again leaning heavily in favor of Kildare, showcasing the formidable strength that this team possesses.

The Kildare Lineup

With the anticipation building, Glenn Ryan, the man at the helm of Kildare, has announced the lineup for the upcoming clash. Names like Mark Donnellan, Mick O’Grady, and Kevin Feely highlight the team sheet, promising a thrilling spectacle for the fans. As the team goes through a significant transformation with new additions as well as departures, this match will also serve as an assessment of the fresh faces on the pitch.

Match Details and Streaming

The match is set to kick off at 7.30 pm, and for fans unable to attend, there’s the opportunity to catch the action live on Clubber. However, it’s important to note that the streaming will be behind a paywall, a small price for the exhilaration of witnessing each goal, each save, and every moment that defines the match. The betting odds are currently at 1/10 in favor of Kildare, with Carlow’s odds standing at 11/2, and a draw priced at 14/1.

In Other News

While the focus remains on the impending clash between Carlow and Kildare, fans also received a glimpse of the new Kerry jersey. Unrelated to the O’Byrne Cup, this piece of news adds to the excitement in the air as the 2024 GAA season forges ahead.