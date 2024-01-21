Carlos Yulo's Uphill Battle at the World Artistics Gymnastics Championships

The World Artistics Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, Belgium, threw Filipino gymnast, Carlos Yulo, a curveball. A fall during his still rings dismount set off a chain reaction that impacted his performance in subsequent events. Yet, the 24-year-old from Malate, Manila, pushed through, securing his second straight Olympic qualification as the highest-ranked eligible participant in the floor exercise.

Rising Above the Fall

The Championships were a testing ground for Yulo. His fall during the still rings dismount was a significant setback. However, true to the spirit of a champion, he did not let this mishap define his journey. Despite the challenges, Yulo, who recently parted ways with his long-time Japanese coach Munehiro Kugimiya, remains committed to daily improvement and self-reliance. Training independently six days a week, his focus is on sharpening his skills and strength exercises. He rates his current form at 6 or 7 out of 10, a candid admission that reflects his pursuit of excellence.

Skipping the Asian Games: An Olympic Focus

In a strategic move, Yulo chose to skip the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou to focus on the Olympics. His eyes are set on a medal at the upcoming global event in July. The decision underscores his dedication to the Olympic dream, prioritizing intensive training and preparation over immediate competitions. As part of this strategy, Yulo plans to compete in two World Cup legs and the Asian Championships, providing him with essential practice and exposure.

Gratitude and Resilience: A Message to the Fans

Yulo's journey has been graced with an outpouring of support from fans. He extends his heartfelt gratitude to them, urging their continued backing on his journey. Despite the trials and tribulations, Yulo's spirit remains undented. His resilience and commitment to his sport are evident in his preparation and performance. The World Artistics Gymnastics Championships may have been a challenge, but for Carlos Yulo, they were but a stepping stone on his path to Olympic glory.