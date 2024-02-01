Carlos Sainz to Depart from Scuderia Ferrari After 2024 Season

In a shocking turn of events, Carlos Sainz has confirmed his departure from Scuderia Ferrari at the close of the 2024 season. Sainz revealed this development via social media, thus setting the stage for a seismic shift in the Formula 1 drivers' roster.

End of an Era: Sainz Bids Farewell to Ferrari

Sainz's exit from Ferrari marks the end of an impressive stint with the Italian team. Having joined the Prancing Horse from McLaren in 2021, the Spaniard has demonstrated exceptional prowess on the track, with two race victories, five pole positions, and 16 podium finishes under his belt. Despite these accolades and his sole victory for Ferrari in Singapore last year, Sainz's contract has not been renewed, making him a free agent for the 2025 season.

Hamilton to Join Ferrari in 2025

As Sainz prepares to leave, the arrival of Lewis Hamilton has been announced. The seven-time World Champion, who will depart Mercedes to join Ferrari, is expected to partner with Charles Leclerc. This move signifies a major reshuffling in the world of Formula 1 racing, with Hamilton's signature on a multi-year contract with Ferrari and Leclerc securing a new long-term agreement.

What Lies Ahead for Sainz?

While Sainz has yet to disclose his plans post-Ferrari, speculation is rife about his future. Possibilities include Sainz joining Red Bull Racing or Audi, which is set to take over the Stake operation from 2026. Regardless of his next move, Sainz has assured his fans globally that he remains dedicated to delivering his best for the remainder of the season with Ferrari.