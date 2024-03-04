Carlos Peña Returns to Detroit Tigers as Broadcaster, Aiming to Be Part of Franchise's Resurgence

Carlos Peña, a former Major League Baseball player with a notable stint with the Detroit Tigers, has rejoined the franchise as a broadcaster for Bally Sports Detroit, covering around 30 games this season. Peña, who played for the Tigers from 2002 to 2005, regrets missing the team's remarkable run to the World Series in 2006 and expresses optimism for the team's future, believing in its potential for a playoff appearance in 2024. Drawing on his rich playing career and previous broadcasting experience, Peña is thrilled to contribute to the Tigers' narrative once more, this time from the broadcast booth.