Carlos Corberan Holds Optimistic View Despite Albion’s Defeat at Swansea

In the wake of Albion’s recent setback at Swansea, head coach Carlos Corberan continues to radiate optimism. The defeat, while disappointing, brought to light the resilient spirit and unwavering commitment of the team amidst adverse circumstances, particularly the absence of several crucial attacking players.

Impact of Key Players’ Absence

Jed Wallace, John Swift, and Grady Diangana, three of Albion’s most formidable attackers, were noticeably missing from the game due to injuries and international duty at the African Cup of Nations. Corberan acknowledged the significant toll their absences took on the team’s attacking options, hampering their ability to shift the game’s dynamic. Nevertheless, the head coach expressed satisfaction with the minimal points accrued over four games, which kept Albion in a favourable position in the league table.

Home and Away Performance: A Non-Issue

While Albion triumphed in their home games against Norwich and Leeds, they faltered on the road against Middlesbrough and Swansea. However, Corberan dismissed theories suggesting a discrepancy in the team’s home and away performances. He attributed the difficulties to the depleted squad rather than the venue, citing the team’s commendable effort and personality. The squad competed fiercely, and despite the limited options, there was no significant drop in performance during away games.

Tom Fellows: A Beacon of Hope

Amidst the loss and the departure of Jeremy Sarmiento, a glimmer of optimism emerged in the form of Tom Fellows. The West Brom star delivered an impressive performance in the game against Swansea, evidencing promise for the future. Fellows, who was handed his first starting role by Corberan, emerged as a beacon of hope with his exceptional stats, including 0.58 expected assists, 95% pass accuracy, and two key passes. His performance, coupled with his tenacity in attempting six crosses and winning four ground duels, eased concerns about Albion’s lack of depth on the wings.