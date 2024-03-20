Carlos Alcaraz Aims for Historic Sunshine Double at Miami Open Under Coach Ferrero's Wing

Indian Wells champion Carlos Alcaraz enters this week's Miami Open with a smile, thanks to the guidance of his longtime coach Juan Carlos Ferrero, who helped him regain top form after a brief absence earlier this season. Former world No. 1 Ferrero, who retired in 2012, had knee surgery and was absent from Alcaraz's coaching box at the Australian Open, where the 20-year-old reached the quarterfinals before losing to Alexander Zverev.

Ferrero, the 2003 French Open champion, rejoined Alcaraz's team in time for his semifinal run in Buenos Aires. An ankle injury forced Alcaraz to withdraw from his opening match in Rio de Janeiro. Despite the setbacks, Alcaraz claimed his first title of the season in Indian Wells on Sunday and credited the "special" support from the 44-year-old Ferrero.

Alcaraz and Ferrero: A Dynamic Duo

"It depends on how he's watching me. If I'm struggling a lot, if I'm in problems or not, he tells me depending on the moments," Alcaraz told reporters on Tuesday. "But one of the things he tells me most is to smile."

"He means a lot to me. It's a great support when I have him in the box. His support is special to me. It's been a long path together, six years now."

"We've done great work together. I spend a lot of time with him at tournaments and outside as well. We have a really good relationship in the professional part, but the personal part as well. I've learned a lot from him."

Chasing the Sunshine Double

Twice Grand Slam champion Alcaraz is looking to become the first man since Roger Federer in 2017 to complete the "Sunshine Double" and will face Aleksandar Vukic or Roberto Carballes Baena first in Miami.

"I'm playing great tennis. I'm really happy to be in Miami again, a special place, where I've shown great tennis the past years," said Alcaraz.

"I'm feeling great physically and mentally. I'm ready for this tournament."

Implications of Alcaraz's Aspirations

Alcaraz's aspirations for the Sunshine Double not only highlight his exceptional talent and determination but also underscore the profound impact of Ferrero's mentorship. Their partnership transcends the court, offering a glimpse into the power of resilience, trust, and mutual respect.

With the Miami Open underway, Alcaraz's journey is more than just about winning titles; it's about solidifying his status as a generational talent and inspiring the next wave of young players. The tennis world watches eagerly as this young champion strives to etch his name into history, guided by a coach who has been his pillar of strength.