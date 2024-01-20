Carlos Alcaraz: Aiming for a Three-Peat at the Australian Open 2024

Carlos Alcaraz, the prodigious World No. 2 tennis player, is resolutely setting his sights on his first Australian Open title in 2024. The young Spaniard, who carries the honor of being the Wimbledon 2023 winner and the US Open 2022 champion, is not just playing to win; he is playing to etch his name in the annals of tennis history.

Three-Peat Ambitions

As if to send a symbolic message to his competitors and fans alike, Alcaraz was spotted wearing Michael Jordan's iconic three-peat t-shirt at the tournament. This act speaks volumes about his aspiration to claim a third Grand Slam title, emulating the basketball legend's feat with the Chicago Bulls. Jordan's three-peat accomplishment is a rarity in the NBA, achieved by just three teams across five different occasions.

A Promising Start

The 2024 Australian Open has already witnessed Alcaraz's mettle, with the Spaniard registering straight-set victories over Richard Gasquet and Lorenzo Sonego. A chance turn of events saw JC Shang retire due to a thigh injury, paving Alcaraz's path to the fourth round. This advancement marks his first time in the round of 16 at the Australian Open—a significant milestone, especially considering his absence from the 2023 tournament due to a hamstring injury.

A Stride Towards Tennis History

Alcaraz is no stranger to making history. He became the youngest No. 1 in ATP Rankings history after his US Open win in 2022, a formidable achievement. His Australian Open journey began in 2021 as the youngest participant, and he reached the third round in 2022. Now, he is determined to add another feather to his cap by becoming the third man in the Open Era to win three Grand Slams before the age of 21—a record currently held by tennis greats Bjorn Borg and Mats Wilander. Additionally, he is poised to challenge Novak Djokovic's reign as World No. 1.

All eyes are now on this young prodigy, as the tennis world waits to see if he will ascend to new heights at the Australian Open 2024.