Carlo Ancelotti Delighted with Contract Extension at Real Madrid

Renowned Italian football manager, Carlo Ancelotti, recently expressed his satisfaction regarding his extended contract with Real Madrid, which is set to last until 2026. Ancelotti conveyed his appreciation towards the club and his ease in reaching the agreement, highlighting the straightforward negotiation process devoid of any complications.

Sealing the Agreement

Ancelotti’s contentment springs from the club’s recognition of his work and the desire to maintain their professional relationship. The manager’s extension of his contract with Real Madrid puts an end to rumors linking him with the Brazil job, thereby reaffirming his commitment to the Spanish football giant.

Placing Success at the Helm

In his statement, Ancelotti emphasized that the true measure of success at Real Madrid is the victories achieved in matches. He also confirmed that despite injuries to key defenders, the team boasts a strong defensive record in the league. The manager has, therefore, ruled out signing a new centre-back during the January transfer window.

Real Madrid: A Final Stop

Ancelotti praised the club’s president for his unwavering motivation and love for the team, along with his exceptional career and clear vision for the future. These attributes, according to Ancelotti, place the club in very good hands. The manager declared Real Madrid as his final managerial position, hinting at his intention to stay beyond 2026, contingent on the success achieved. His statement reflects an underlying desire to potentially continue with Real Madrid even into 2027 and 2028, indicating his wish to remain with the club for as long as possible.