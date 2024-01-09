en English
Sports

Carlito’s Triumphant Return to WWE: A New Chapter Begins

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:44 pm EST
Carlito’s Triumphant Return to WWE: A New Chapter Begins

Carlito, the renowned WWE superstar, has made an emphatic return to the wrestling ring after a decade-long hiatus. His resurgence in the wrestling world has been met with overwhelming positive reactions from the WWE Universe and wrestling veterans alike. His comeback, staged at WWE Fastlane 2023, saw him join the Latino World Order (LWO), a move welcomed by fans and critics.

Carlito’s Unexpected Comeback

Carlito’s return to WWE was a well-kept secret, with his signing taking place in July but multiple changes in plans delaying his comeback. His initial surprise appearance came to aid Bad Bunny against Damian Priest at WWE Backlash 2023, which ignited speculation among fans. This surprise was followed by him signing with WWE and re-emerging at Fastlane 2023, where he aligned with LWO after a triumphant victory against Street Profits and Bobby Lashley.

Escobar’s Attack and Carlito’s Resurgence

However, the journey was not without its hurdles. Santos Escobar, another prominent WWE superstar, attacked Carlito, sidelining him for a period. The storyline unfolded as Carlito accused Escobar of jealousy, leading to Escobar’s heel turn on Rey Mysterio. This plot twist added an intriguing layer to the narrative, escalating the anticipation among the WWE Universe.

Reception and Future Prospects

Carlito’s second run in WWE has been the subject of intense discussion among wrestling personalities. Konnan and Disco Inferno shared their thoughts on Carlito’s comeback during the Keepin It 100 podcast, lauding his popularity with the audience and his fit within the LWO. They further highlighted his appeal and the potential to strengthen the faction. Carlito’s recent return to action featured a match with LWO against the No Quarter Catch Crew, and he also influenced the outcome of Escobar’s match on Friday Night SmackDown, setting the stage for intriguing future confrontations.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

