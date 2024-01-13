en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Carlisle United’s Struggle Continues: Oxford United Secures Victory

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:13 pm EST
Carlisle United’s Struggle Continues: Oxford United Secures Victory

Carlisle United’s clash with Oxford United on January 13, 2024, ended in a disheartening defeat for the former, driving them deeper into the League One relegation zone. Despite a spirited goal from Alfie McCalmont, Carlisle’s efforts couldn’t match Oxford’s Mark Harris, who scored twice, and Tyler Goodrham, who added another goal to ensure their team’s triumph. The game, watched by an audience of 7,827, saw Carlisle United grappling with contentious refereeing decisions, particularly surrounding the first two goals by Oxford.

Debutant Goalkeeper Unable to Ward off Defeat

Newly enlisted goalkeeper, Harry Lewis, despite marking his first appearance for Carlisle, could not steer the team away from defeat. Manager Paul Simpson’s alterations to the starting lineup, which were aimed at recovering from a previous loss, turned out to be futile.

Carlisle’s Relegation Worries Intensify

With only 19 matches left to play, Carlisle’s position hangs in the balance, and they are now faced with a challenging quest to evade relegation. The disapproval from the home fans was unmistakable, as they expressed their dissatisfaction with the officials, especially post Oxford’s second goal, which they contested was offside.

Current Standings and Future Prospects

As a result of the defeat, Carlisle United languishes at 23rd in the table, six points adrift of safety, while Oxford United is comfortably positioned in fifth place, eyeing a spot in the promotion play-offs.

0
Sports United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
38 seconds ago
Deal Town Football Club Triumphs in FA Vase, Advances to Last-16
Deal Town Football Club has advanced to the last-16 of the FA Vase, following a decisive 2-0 victory over Cobham. The match, which drew a crowd of 716, witnessed a dominant performance from Deal Town, with goals by Ben Chapman and Rory Smith. Effective Set-Pieces and Solid Defence Midfielder Jack Penny, celebrating his 150th appearance
Deal Town Football Club Triumphs in FA Vase, Advances to Last-16
Nike's V2K Run: A Retro-Futuristic Leap in the Y2K Runner Market
1 min ago
Nike's V2K Run: A Retro-Futuristic Leap in the Y2K Runner Market
Oxford United Triumphs Over Carlisle United: A 3-1 Victory
1 min ago
Oxford United Triumphs Over Carlisle United: A 3-1 Victory
2024 NFL Mock Draft: Broncos to Opt for Defense Over Offense?
50 seconds ago
2024 NFL Mock Draft: Broncos to Opt for Defense Over Offense?
Logan Seavey Triumphs in Thrilling Chili Bowl Nationals Qualifier
52 seconds ago
Logan Seavey Triumphs in Thrilling Chili Bowl Nationals Qualifier
From College Gridiron to NFL Turf: Alumni in the Spotlight
54 seconds ago
From College Gridiron to NFL Turf: Alumni in the Spotlight
Latest Headlines
World News
Deal Town Football Club Triumphs in FA Vase, Advances to Last-16
38 seconds
Deal Town Football Club Triumphs in FA Vase, Advances to Last-16
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
39 seconds
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
2024 NFL Mock Draft: Broncos to Opt for Defense Over Offense?
50 seconds
2024 NFL Mock Draft: Broncos to Opt for Defense Over Offense?
Logan Seavey Triumphs in Thrilling Chili Bowl Nationals Qualifier
52 seconds
Logan Seavey Triumphs in Thrilling Chili Bowl Nationals Qualifier
From College Gridiron to NFL Turf: Alumni in the Spotlight
54 seconds
From College Gridiron to NFL Turf: Alumni in the Spotlight
The Little Heat Retreat: A Private Sauna Experience Redefined
54 seconds
The Little Heat Retreat: A Private Sauna Experience Redefined
Jai Ram Thakur Celebrates Lohri Amid Anticipation for Ram Temple Opening
1 min
Jai Ram Thakur Celebrates Lohri Amid Anticipation for Ram Temple Opening
Nike's V2K Run: A Retro-Futuristic Leap in the Y2K Runner Market
1 min
Nike's V2K Run: A Retro-Futuristic Leap in the Y2K Runner Market
Oxford United Triumphs Over Carlisle United: A 3-1 Victory
1 min
Oxford United Triumphs Over Carlisle United: A 3-1 Victory
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
39 seconds
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
Unprecedented Achievement: 2023, A Record-Breaking Year in Swimming
5 mins
Unprecedented Achievement: 2023, A Record-Breaking Year in Swimming
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
1 hour
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
2 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
3 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
5 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
5 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app