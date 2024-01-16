Carlisle United Finds Unlikely Fan Base in Jacksonville, Florida

Carlisle United, the English football club recently taken over by the Piatak family, has found an unlikely fan base in Jacksonville, Florida. The Piataks, who run the transport business Magellan Transport Logistics, have utilized their business platform to rally support for their newly acquired club.

Spreading the Blue Wave

In a unique marketing initiative, the Piataks purchased 250 Carlisle United home shirts and other club memorabilia, distributing them amongst their employees at Magellan. The aim was not merely to adorn their workplace in shades of blue, but to spark curiosity and conversations about the football club. Jenna Piatak, a United director and head of marketing and recruiting, explained the initiative's goal was to raise awareness and build a fan base for the team in the United States.

From Florida to New York

The reach of this unique strategy has extended beyond Florida. Members of Jenna's fiancé Nick DeMasi's bachelor party, hailing from Connecticut and New York, were also recipients of the club's kits. This move further broadened the geographical reach of the club, spreading the story of Carlisle United and potentially attracting new supporters.

Hope in Striker's Boots

Meanwhile, on the pitch, Carlisle United striker Luke Armstrong, a new signing from Harrogate Town, is aiming for his maiden goal for the club. With the team currently languishing six points from safety, Carlisle United and its supporters, both old and new, are pinning hopes on Armstrong to turn around their fortunes. His performance could be the difference between survival and relegation, adding another layer of anticipation and excitement for the club's newfound American fans.