Carlisle United Cancels Signing over Medical Concerns, Secures Georgie Kelly

In a surprising turn of events, Carlisle United has decided not to proceed with the signing of an unnamed attacking player due to medical concerns. The player, who successfully completed his medical examination, was later found to be unfit for play for three to four weeks. This unexpected revelation led the club to cancel the loan signing.

Manager's Take on the Situation

Manager Paul Simpson expressed his disappointment for the player and the parent club. He emphasized that this decision, although difficult, was made in the best interest of Carlisle United. He also extended his apologies to all parties involved in the negotiation process.

Transfer Deadline Day

Despite the setback, the club was unable to secure any other signings before the transfer deadline. Nevertheless, Carlisle United managed to secure the signature of Georgie Kelly from Rotherham United. Kelly, a 27-year-old Irish forward, inked a three-and-a-half year deal with the club.

Future Loan Opportunities

Simpson also mentioned that Carlisle United is open to loaning out some of their fringe players to non-league clubs. Such moves are permissible outside the EFL transfer window. The manager emphasized the need for a leaner, more focused squad to boost morale and increase the club's chances of survival this season.