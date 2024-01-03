en English
South Africa

Carling Cup Showdown: Stellenbosch FC vs Carling All-Star

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:06 am EST
Carling Cup Showdown: Stellenbosch FC vs Carling All-Star

South Africa’s domestic football scene is experiencing a temporary lull due to the Africa Cup of Nations. The tournament has led to a pause in local games until February 13, offering a rare moment of calm in a typically bustling calendar. However, the lull is set to be disrupted this weekend, as the Carling Cup is slated to take place on Saturday, January 6th.

Fierce Face-Off: Stellenbosch FC vs Carling All-Star

The highlight of the upcoming event is the clash between Stellenbosch FC and the Carling All-Star team. The former, the first-ever winners of the Carling Knockout Cup, will be pitted against a team consisting of some of the top footballers in the nation. This enticing match is set to be hosted at the prestigious Peter Mokaba Stadium.

Voices of Veterans: Happy Jele and Mandla Masango

As the anticipation builds, two veterans of South African football, Happy Jele, the former captain of the Orlando Pirates, and Mandla Masango, a previous midfielder for the Kaizer Chiefs, have shared their thoughts on the forthcoming match. Speaking to eNCA, they discussed their insights and expectations on what promises to be an exhilarating display of football prowess.

Stellenbosch FC: A Rising Star

Stellenbosch FC, a team that recently claimed a come-from-behind 3-2 victory over the Orlando Pirates in a DStv Premiership encounter, have shown their mettle. This win propelled them to the third spot on the league standings. Their performance in the inaugural Carling Knockout, where they defeated TS Galaxy 5-4 on penalties in the final at the Moses Mabhida Stadium, further cements their growing reputation. As they gear up to take on coach Jose Riveiro’s All-Star team, fans across the country wait with bated breath.

South Africa Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

