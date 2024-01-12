Carl Yuan Yechun: Rising Through the Ranks in the 2024 PGA Tour

Chinese golfer Carl Yuan Yechun is gearing up for the 2024 PGA Tour season with a renewed vigor and determination. After a challenging rookie season in 2023, which saw him teetering on the edge of the FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List, Yuan managed to retain his Tour card without the need to go through Qualifying School.

The Journey So Far

Yuan started his journey on the PGA Tour in 2023 with a mixture of apprehension and excitement. The initial part of the season was fraught with difficulties, but Yuan gradually found his footing towards the end. His performance showed a marked improvement, which eventually helped him secure the 125th position on the FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List.

Gearing Up for the Sony Open

As he prepares for the Sony Open in Hawaii, Yuan is set to compete against top players including South Korea’s Kim Si-woo, last week’s winner Chris Kirk, and world No 8 Matt Fitzpatrick. He aims to elevate his game by focusing more on the mental aspects, an approach that led to his commendable 21st finish at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu during his debut.

Setting New Goals

Yuan’s goals for the 2024 PGA Tour season are clear. He hopes to break into the world’s Top 100 rankings and qualify for the Olympic Games in Paris. To achieve these goals, he has been focusing on a blend of physical training and technical work with his coach. He attributes his improved performance in the previous season to changes in putting and the hiring of a mental coach.

Opportunities Ahead

New eligibility pathways such as the Aon Next 10 and Aon Swing 5 offer Yuan opportunities to qualify for high-stakes tournaments. One such tournament on his radar is The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass, a flagship tournament close to his home in Florida.

As Yuan embarks on the 2024 PGA Tour season, his approach seems to be a blend of determination, skill refinement, and strategic planning. While the challenges are aplenty, Yuan seems to be ready to face them head-on and carve his own path in the world of golf.