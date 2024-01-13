Carl Tamayo: High Confidence Amid Limited B.League Playtime

With limited playing time for the Ryukyu Golden Kings, Filipino basketball player Carl Tamayo’s confidence remains unshaken. In a recent media availability, Tamayo shared his enthusiasm about playing as an Asia Rising Star in Japan’s B.League, citing the unique nature of the opportunity to team up with players he used to compete against.

The Leap from Collegiate to Professional Basketball

Despite leaving collegiate basketball early, Tamayo holds no regrets. Instead, he recognizes the challenges that come with playing professionally as opportunities for growth. In his first B.League season, Tamayo’s averages were modest, but he showed improvement in his second year. Recently, he had his best game yet, even though his team didn’t win.

Building Mental Strength

Despite the pressures and challenges, Tamayo emphasizes the importance of mental fortitude in his professional game. He’s been focusing on strengthening his mental resilience, a crucial factor in the high-stakes world of professional basketball.

Life Beyond the Court

When he’s not dribbling on the hardwood, Tamayo enjoys exploring Japanese cuisine. He also values the lessons on professionalism and work ethics he has learned from his teammates. These lessons, he hopes, will contribute to his overall career and his future stints with the Philippine National team, Gilas Pilipinas.

Having previously played for Gilas Pilipinas, Tamayo is open to representing the Philippines again, contingent on his health. He remains confident in his abilities and is excited about what the future holds for his basketball career.