Carissa Moore Announces Departure from Competitive Surfing Following Paris Olympics

Five-time world champion and Olympic gold medalist, Carissa Moore, has made a startling announcement. At the prime of her career, the 31-year-old Hawaiian surfer has decided to step back from competitive surfing following her participation in the upcoming Paris Olympics. Moore, who has not merely dominated the surfing world but has also been an inspirational figure, is ready to embark on a new journey, focusing on starting a family and exploring life beyond the competitive arenas.

Advertisment

A Departure Rather Than Retirement

Renowned for her prowess on the waves, Moore has clarified that she does not perceive this transition as retirement. Instead, she chooses to describe her decision as a departure from the tour, a shifting of gears, or an evolution. This nuanced perspective underscores Moore's forward-thinking approach and her readiness for new challenges beyond her illustrious surfing career.

Last Hurrah at the Paris Olympics

Advertisment

Before she steps back from competitive surfing, Moore is set to defend her title at the Paris Olympics. The surfing events are scheduled to take place from July 26 to August 11 at Teahupo'o in Tahiti, part of French Polynesia. Fans worldwide are eager to witness Moore's performance in these final events before she takes her well-deserved break.

Legacy Beyond the Waves

Moore's influence extends beyond the surf. She runs the Moore Aloha Foundation, empowering young women from Hawaii and around the world. As she transitions into her new life phase, she intends to continue her philanthropic endeavors, aiming to make the world a better place. Moore's legacy, etched in the annals of surfing history, is set to continue inspiring future generations, both on and off the waves.