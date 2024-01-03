en English
Education

Carisa Barron Shifts the Game: Transfers from CSUN to Portland State Volleyball

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:15 pm EST
Carisa Barron Shifts the Game: Transfers from CSUN to Portland State Volleyball

In a turn of events that has set the sports world buzzing, Carisa Barron, a distinguished name in Big West Conference volleyball, has decided to transfer from CSUN to the Portland State volleyball program. Barron, a two-time All-Big West honorable mention, led the conference in triple-doubles during her sophomore and junior years, a testament to her prowess as a setter/hitter. Her impressive stats in assists, kills, and digs have earned her a reputation as a force to be reckoned with on the court.

Barron’s Transfer: A New Chapter

Barron’s decision to transfer follows in the footsteps of a former CSUN teammate who also made the shift to Portland State, and subsequently earned the title of Big Sky Top Newcomer. The move has been welcomed by the Portland State head coach, who has spoken highly of Barron’s abilities and expressed optimism for the impact she will make on the team’s future performance.

Portland State: A Growing Force

In addition to Barron’s transfer, Portland State has also signed three high school players, enhancing their roster and demonstrating their commitment to nurturing new talent. This development comes as a strong indication of Portland State’s ambition to strengthen their presence in competitive volleyball.

Barron: A Legacy of Athleticism

Barron’s athletic achievements are part of a family legacy, with her mother having competed in track & field at UCLA and Colorado. As Barron continues her studies in communication sciences and disorders, she carries on this tradition of balancing academic pursuits with the determination and discipline of collegiate sports.

Education Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

