Caribbean Premier League Appoints New Tourism Partner Manager to Boost Sports Tourism

The Caribbean Premier League (CPL), one of the world’s most popular T20 cricket leagues, has made a strategic move to reinforce its tourism partnerships and promote the Caribbean as a favored sports tourism destination. The league has recently appointed a new tourism partner manager, a role expected to bridge the gap between sports and tourism in the region known for its exquisite destinations and lively culture.

Strengthening the CPL’s Tourism Drive

The newly appointed manager, Deanna Weekes, is set to work closely with various stakeholders, including local tourism authorities and businesses, to develop synergistic opportunities in line with the CPL’s objectives. Her role will encompass the development and implementation of strategies aimed at attracting tourists to the Caribbean during the CPL season.

Boosting Sports Tourism

Weekes will partner with CPL’s tourist board to offer fans travel packages that allow them to visit all host countries during the 2024 tournament. The initiative is a significant stride towards leveraging the cricketing event to boost tourism in the region. This move by the CPL aims to capitalize on their global audience and position the Caribbean as a top travel destination.

Looking Forward

In a statement, Pete Russell, the CPL’s Chief Executive Officer, expressed his enthusiasm about offering fans the opportunity to watch CPL teams in six Caribbean locations. He underscored the potential of sports tourism, especially with the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup set to be hosted in the Caribbean. The appointment of a dedicated tourism partner manager is seen as a positive step towards enhancing the relationship between sports and tourism in the Caribbean, presenting new possibilities for both sectors.