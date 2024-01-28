Cardinals Manager Oliver Marmol Focuses on Bullpen Strikeouts for Upcoming Season

As the dust settles on the St. Louis Cardinals' turbulent 91-loss season, a new strategy is emerging from the clubhouse. Manager Oliver Marmol is betting big on a bullpen overhaul, focusing on improving strikeout rates, a key weakness identified in the previous season. The Cardinals' bullpen, ranked among the majors' lowest in strikeout rates, has undergone significant changes, with almost half of last season's relievers no longer with the team.

A New Era for the Bullpen

Despite not signing any free-agent relievers to a major league contract this winter, the Cardinals have been active in the market. Four new relievers, all boasting high strikeout rates from their minor league performances, have been added via trades and the Rule 5 draft. This shift marks a deliberate move towards a bullpen with greater strikeout potential, a trait Marmol believes will be instrumental in reversing the team's fortunes.

Pitching Deeper Into Games

But Marmol's strategy doesn't stop at the bullpen. There is a clear intent to acquire starting pitchers who can pitch deeper into games. This move is designed to reduce the burden on the bullpen, allowing for more strategic use of relievers and potentially enhancing their effectiveness. In essence, Marmol is looking to shorten games by creating a pitching staff that can control the game from the first pitch to the final out.

Looking Forward

As the Cardinals prepare for the new season, Marmol's revamped bullpen will be under scrutiny. Will this focus on strikeouts lead to a turnaround in the team's fortunes? Only time will tell. But one thing is clear - the Cardinals are not afraid to make bold changes in their quest for success.