Cardinals Eye Potential Free Agents from Bills and Steelers in NFL Wild Card Round

As the NFL Wild Card round unfolds, the Arizona Cardinals are strategically eyeing potential free agents from the teams that are still in playoff contention. The Cardinals' radar is particularly focused on talent from the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers, rich with potential targets to address the team's needs.

Advertisment

Banking on Defense and Offense

Among the soon-to-be free agents, certain players have caught the attention of the Cardinals' management. On defense, A.J. Epenesa from the Bills stands out. Despite not being a regular starter, the defensive end has consistently showcased his skills by recording 6.5 sacks in each of the last two seasons. His inclusion could significantly enhance the Cardinals' pass rush, a critical component in their defensive strategy.

Turning to the offense, wide receiver Gabriel Davis, also from the Bills, has proven his ability to change the course of the game with his big plays. Standing tall at 6-2 and weighing 225 lbs, Davis's physicality is impressive. His on-field performance is no less admirable, boasting 45 receptions for 746 yards, seven touchdowns, and an average of 16.6 yards per catch.

Advertisment

Eye on the Cornerback Position

The Cardinals' interest isn't limited to the Bills. There's a player from the Steelers who has piqued their interest. Cornerback Levi Wallace, who has played four seasons for the Bills and two for the Steelers, is a potential target. With six interceptions and 24 pass breakups over two seasons with Pittsburgh, Wallace has demonstrated his defensive prowess, making him a strong contender for the Cardinals' roster.

Optimizing the Roster for Future Success

Advertisment

These players represent potential additions that could inject a new vitality into the Cardinals' roster in positions where there is a need for more depth or talent. The Cardinals' front office, under the leadership of General Manager Monti Ossenfort, is busy identifying position groups to target in free agency and the draft. They are also keenly aware of the need to retain the right pending free agents in order to maintain veteran talent and stability within the team.

The Arizona Cardinals' wide receivers had a challenging 2023 season, with several players underperforming. In contrast, Michael Wilson and Greg Dortch emerged as valuable contributors late in the season. This has increased interest in free agents like Michael Pittman Jr., who had a successful 2023 season with the Indianapolis Colts, and is now set to hit free agency. His reliability and production could provide the receiving talent the Cardinals need to build around Kyler Murray.

As the Cardinals continue their quest to build a stronger team for the 2024 season, their focus is on both retaining and acquiring talent. By doing so, they hope to avoid potential pitfalls and strengthen their chances of a successful run in the coming season.