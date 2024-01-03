en English
Sports

Cardinals' D.J. Humphries Sidelined with Torn ACL: What's Next for the Team?

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:07 pm EST
Cardinals’ D.J. Humphries Sidelined with Torn ACL: What’s Next for the Team?

In a significant blow to the Arizona Cardinals, left tackle D.J. Humphries will be sidelined for the upcoming Week 18 game and a considerable part of the 2024 season due to a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL). The 30-year-old offensive lineman sustained the injury during the Cardinals’ surprising win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Cardinals’ coach, Jonathan Gannon, confirmed Humphries’ placement on injured reserve, describing the situation as challenging to accept.

The Impact of Humphries’ Absence

Humphries, who has been a consistent starter for the Cardinals since being drafted 24th overall in 2015, has started every game he has played for the team. His absence will likely be compensated for by Kelvin Beachum, commencing with the season’s final match against the Seattle Seahawks.

The loss of Humphries, a former first-round pick out of Florida, is significant. The Pro Bowl tackle, who turned 30 last month, has anchored the left tackle position since his draft. Despite previous knee injuries, including a dislocated kneecap and MCL injury, Humphries returned to make the 2021 Pro Bowl. His consistent performance and ability to overcome injuries have made him a valuable asset to the Cardinals.

Facing the Seahawks without Humphries

Coming into the last game of the season, the Cardinals, with a 4-12 record, have the opportunity to disrupt the Seahawks’ playoff hopes. The Seahawks, currently 8-8, need a victory or tie and additional outcomes elsewhere to secure a postseason spot. A defeat, however, would eliminate them from playoff contention.

With Humphries out, the Cardinals will rely on backup Kelvin Beachum against Seattle. Beachum will have a significant role in trying to create an upset and halt the Seahawks’ ambitions.

Looking Ahead: Humphries’ Future and the Cardinals’ Plans

Humphries’ injury also puts his 2024 season and future with the Cardinals into question. With two years left on his current contract, there are significant cap savings if he were to be cut. This development, coupled with Humphries’ history of injuries, might compel the Cardinals to reconsider their plans.

The Cardinals signed Humphries to a three-year, $51 million extension in August 2022, indicating their faith in his abilities. However, with his availability for the upcoming season uncertain, the Cardinals will need to monitor his recovery closely during the offseason and evaluate their options.

Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Sports

