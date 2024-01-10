Cardinals Announce Top Prospects Among Non-Roster Invitees for Spring Training

St. Louis Cardinals have unveiled their non-roster invitees for the forthcoming spring training, placing a significant emphasis on their top prospects. The top 10 prospects within the Cardinals' organization are represented by seven, who will join the training camp in Jupiter, Florida, along with three prospects that were on-boarded before the MLB trading deadline last summer.

Spring Training Schedule and Format

The camp is all set to kick off with pitchers and catchers arriving for their initial workout on February 14. Following this, the first full-squad workout will commence on February 19. Grapefruit League play for the Cardinals will begin on February 24, featuring split squad exhibition games.

Prospects to Watch

Among the invitees are highly-rated pitching prospects like Tekoah Roby, Tink Hence, Cooper Hjerpe, and Gordon Graceffo. Position players such as outfielder Victor Scott II, infielder Thomas Saggese, and catcher Leonardo Bernal have also been named. The inclusion of Max Rajcic, the organization's 2023 Minor League Pitcher of the Year, has been particularly noteworthy.

Cardinals' Offseason Acquisitions

The Cardinals have been significantly active during this offseason, making considerable acquisitions including veteran right-handed starting pitchers like Sonny Gray, Kyle Gibson, and Lance Lynn. These acquisitions are expected to fortify their starting rotation. The Cardinals have also been proactive with trades and draft picks to augment their pitching and fielding lineup. The non-roster spring training invitees list comprises a diverse mix of pitchers, catchers, infielders, and outfielders, all ready to display their skills and contribute to the team's depth.