en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Football

Cardiff City’s Ollie Tanner: A Potential Shift from Winger to Defender

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:21 am EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 11:41 am EST
Cardiff City’s Ollie Tanner: A Potential Shift from Winger to Defender

Cardiff City’s winger, Ollie Tanner, may be looking at a substantial shift in his professional football career. Tanner, who has been creating waves with his on-pitch performance, was recently tested in a new role during the 4-0 FA Cup defeat to Sheffield Wednesday. The strategic decision, orchestrated by the club’s manager, Erol Bulut, and executed by his assistant, Nicolaos Karydas, saw the 21-year-old player filling in as a left-sided defender.

Strategic Move Amid Injury Concerns

The experiment with Tanner’s position is a calculated move by Cardiff’s management. The team has been heavily reliant on Jamilu Collins for the left back position, with their regular, Callum O’Dowda, sidelined due to injury since August. With O’Dowda’s return expected in the coming weeks and another option, Joel Bagan, currently on loan, the team needed to explore other potential alternatives. Tanner, known for his memorable goal against Swansea City in a derby in September, seemed an ideal choice.

Tanner’s Performance in New Role

Despite Cardiff’s heavy defeat, Karydas expressed satisfaction with Tanner’s performance in his new role. Although the young player has not found the back of the net since the derby, he demonstrated a commendable ability to adapt to a different position on the field. His promising display under the new circumstances may have opened up a new strategic avenue for Cardiff City, who are keen on leveraging Tanner’s versatility.

Securing Future with Cardiff City

Ollie Tanner has recently secured his future with Cardiff City, signing a new contract that extends till 2027. The winger-cum-defender is eager to create fresh, memorable moments for his club and its fans, irrespective of the position he plays. The potential positional change signifies not just a shift in Tanner’s role but also an affirmation of the club’s faith in his abilities.

0
Football Sports United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Football

See more
5 mins ago
Morocco's World Cup Triumph: A New Chapter in African Football
In the world of football, Morocco’s national team, the Atlas Lions, has etched a historic chapter. Their semi-final finish at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, an unprecedented feat for an African or Arab team, has sparked a wave of optimism and pride. Key moments, such as Youssef En-Nesyri’s decisive header against Portugal and Yassine
Morocco's World Cup Triumph: A New Chapter in African Football
Steven Gerrard's Swift Response to Gary Neville's 'Tapping Up' Tale
1 hour ago
Steven Gerrard's Swift Response to Gary Neville's 'Tapping Up' Tale
Playful Banter Takes Centre Stage as Jude Bellingham and Pundits Discuss Team of the Year on CBS Sports
1 hour ago
Playful Banter Takes Centre Stage as Jude Bellingham and Pundits Discuss Team of the Year on CBS Sports
Fabio Carvalho's Loan Move to Hull City: Humorous Announcement Steals the Spotlight
40 mins ago
Fabio Carvalho's Loan Move to Hull City: Humorous Announcement Steals the Spotlight
Speculation Surrounds Atlanta Falcons as Search for New Head Coach Begins
50 mins ago
Speculation Surrounds Atlanta Falcons as Search for New Head Coach Begins
Indian Football's Defensive Success in 2023: Mahesh Gawali's Impact
1 hour ago
Indian Football's Defensive Success in 2023: Mahesh Gawali's Impact
Latest Headlines
World News
Nikki Spoelstra Responds to Critics: A Stand Against Societal Attitudes Towards Women
13 seconds
Nikki Spoelstra Responds to Critics: A Stand Against Societal Attitudes Towards Women
Nurse Arrested in Neonatal Deaths at Tororo Main Hospital: A Spotlight on Medical Negligence
2 mins
Nurse Arrested in Neonatal Deaths at Tororo Main Hospital: A Spotlight on Medical Negligence
Trump's Potential Re-Election: A Wave of Uncertainty for Europe
4 mins
Trump's Potential Re-Election: A Wave of Uncertainty for Europe
Ghana's Black Stars Spark Cultural Pride with Kente Attire
4 mins
Ghana's Black Stars Spark Cultural Pride with Kente Attire
Gabriel Attal Becomes France's Youngest Prime Minister Amid Political Challenges
4 mins
Gabriel Attal Becomes France's Youngest Prime Minister Amid Political Challenges
Pakistan's Caretaker PM Calls for Afghan Vigilance: A Cry for Regional Security
5 mins
Pakistan's Caretaker PM Calls for Afghan Vigilance: A Cry for Regional Security
Nigeria’s Anti-Corruption Strategy Intensifies: ICPC Chairman Pledges Personal Court Appearance and Technological Advancements
5 mins
Nigeria’s Anti-Corruption Strategy Intensifies: ICPC Chairman Pledges Personal Court Appearance and Technological Advancements
Morocco's World Cup Triumph: A New Chapter in African Football
5 mins
Morocco's World Cup Triumph: A New Chapter in African Football
Ghana's Black Stars Showcase Cultural Pride at AFCON 2023
6 mins
Ghana's Black Stars Showcase Cultural Pride at AFCON 2023
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
1 hour
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
1 hour
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
3 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
5 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
5 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
5 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
5 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
5 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
6 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app