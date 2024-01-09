Carabao Cup Semifinal: Middlesbrough vs. Chelsea – Streaming Details and Match Stakes

The Carabao Cup semifinal sees Middlesbrough, managed by Michael Carrick, facing Chelsea at the Riverside Stadium this evening, January 9th. With Chelsea’s prospects for a top four finish in the English Premier League looking challenging, the cup tournament represents a viable route to European qualification. Tonight’s match marks Middlesbrough’s first League Cup semifinal appearance since the 2003-04 season, a memorable campaign that culminated in victory.

Streaming Details

Kick-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. UK time and the match will be available for streaming in various parts of the world. In the United States, football fans can catch the action exclusively on ESPN Plus, while UK viewers can tune into Sky Sports. Cord-cutters in the UK will require a Now account with a Now Sports membership. For Canadian fans, a subscription to DAZN Canada is needed, while viewers in Australia can watch the match through beIN Sports, the exclusive rights holder in the country.

VPN Usage for Sports Streaming

The article also highlights the option of using a VPN to bypass local viewing restrictions, although it underlines the need for correct setup to avoid potential account termination due to blackout restriction circumvention. While the use of a VPN for sports streaming is legal in countries where VPNs are permitted, it is essential that the user has a legitimate subscription to the relevant streaming service.

The Stakes

Both teams will be looking to make their mark tonight. For Middlesbrough, it’s a rare opportunity to relive their 2003-04 glory days. Chelsea, on the other hand, sees the cup as a potential lifeline in a challenging season. As the players take to the pitch, the stakes couldn’t be higher, and the world will be watching.