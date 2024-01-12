en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Capitals’ Woes Continue with 4-1 Defeat to Seattle Kraken

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:23 pm EST
Capitals’ Woes Continue with 4-1 Defeat to Seattle Kraken

In a surprising turn of events, the Washington Capitals succumbed to a 4-1 defeat against the Seattle Kraken in their latest National Hockey League (NHL) match. The Capitals’ performance was marred by goaltending struggles and offensive shortcomings, with a disappointing total of five shots on goal and a mere 10 five-on-five shot attempts in the decisive final period.

Capitals’ Offense: A Flicker of Hope Amidst the Gloom

Max Pacioretty, returning to the ice after a year, provided a glimmer of hope for the Capitals by scoring his first goal since his hiatus. Despite the impressive assist from teammates Strome and Alex Ovechkin, Pacioretty’s goal fell short of turning the tide in favor of the Capitals. The team was also plagued by lineup uncertainties, with key players Tom Wilson and Alex Ovechkin being game-time decisions due to injuries.

Kraken’s Unstoppable Winning Streak

On the other side of the rink, the Seattle Kraken reigned supreme, marking their eighth consecutive victory. This ties the longest winning streak in the franchise’s history. Central to the Kraken’s triumph was Joey Daccord, who in his first full season in the NHL, has managed an impressive record of 7-0-0 in his past eight games. His performance boasts a 1.14 goals-against average and a .966 save percentage during this period.

Capitals’ Impending Challenges

The Capitals’ loss extends their recent losing streak to seven out of their last nine games, a disturbing trend even with the increased production from Alex Ovechkin. This defeat raises concerns that extend beyond mere roster issues. The team now faces the daunting task of back-to-back matinee games against the New York Rangers, where significant division points are at stake.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
5 mins ago
NAIA Men's Wrestling Coaches' Top 20 Rankings: Life University Leads the Field
The wrestling mats across the country are heating up as the latest National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) Men’s Wrestling Coaches’ Top 20 rankings have been unveiled. The rankings spotlight the top performers and teams in the collegiate wrestling sphere and set the stage for fierce competition. Top Teams in the Spotlight The rankings present
NAIA Men's Wrestling Coaches' Top 20 Rankings: Life University Leads the Field
Sam Wells Inspires Crestview to Decisive Victory in Firelands Conference
12 mins ago
Sam Wells Inspires Crestview to Decisive Victory in Firelands Conference
Balancing Motherhood and Professional Tennis: Wozniacki and Kerber Return to Australian Open
14 mins ago
Balancing Motherhood and Professional Tennis: Wozniacki and Kerber Return to Australian Open
Lady Griz's Winning Streak Snapped in Loss to Northern Colorado
6 mins ago
Lady Griz's Winning Streak Snapped in Loss to Northern Colorado
Aldis Denies Zelina Vega's Request for Title Opportunity: A WWE Drama Unfolds
10 mins ago
Aldis Denies Zelina Vega's Request for Title Opportunity: A WWE Drama Unfolds
Sporting Spotlight: Indian Athletes Gearing Up Across Multiple Fronts
10 mins ago
Sporting Spotlight: Indian Athletes Gearing Up Across Multiple Fronts
Latest Headlines
World News
Rep. Byron Donalds Calls for Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's Resignation Amid Controversy
3 mins
Rep. Byron Donalds Calls for Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's Resignation Amid Controversy
Unwritten Ticketing Rule Sparks Controversy in Tennessee
3 mins
Unwritten Ticketing Rule Sparks Controversy in Tennessee
NAIA Men's Wrestling Coaches' Top 20 Rankings: Life University Leads the Field
5 mins
NAIA Men's Wrestling Coaches' Top 20 Rankings: Life University Leads the Field
Federal Investigation into Civil Rights Complaint Against I-94 Expansion in Milwaukee
6 mins
Federal Investigation into Civil Rights Complaint Against I-94 Expansion in Milwaukee
Lady Griz's Winning Streak Snapped in Loss to Northern Colorado
6 mins
Lady Griz's Winning Streak Snapped in Loss to Northern Colorado
From 'Perfect Match' to Parkinson's: The Unforgettable Love Story of George and Marsha
8 mins
From 'Perfect Match' to Parkinson's: The Unforgettable Love Story of George and Marsha
Aldis Denies Zelina Vega's Request for Title Opportunity: A WWE Drama Unfolds
10 mins
Aldis Denies Zelina Vega's Request for Title Opportunity: A WWE Drama Unfolds
Sporting Spotlight: Indian Athletes Gearing Up Across Multiple Fronts
10 mins
Sporting Spotlight: Indian Athletes Gearing Up Across Multiple Fronts
Vietnam Politburo Advocates for Greater Private Sector Involvement in Child Care
10 mins
Vietnam Politburo Advocates for Greater Private Sector Involvement in Child Care
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
10 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
11 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
11 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
12 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
13 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
14 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
15 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
16 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
16 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app