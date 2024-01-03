Capital City Lady Cavaliers Show Growth in Confidence Despite Defeat

In a display of sheer athleticism and fortitude, the Capital City Lady Cavaliers found themselves pitted against the Hickman Kewpies in a Central Missouri Activities Conference game. Despite a valorous start and an early lead for the Lady Cavaliers, the Kewpies managed to turn the tides, culminating in a final score of 52-38, in favor of Hickman.

Exemplary Performances and a Battle Hard Fought

Danijah Fluellen of Capital City put up a commendable fight, scoring 15 points, and being a beacon of resilience for her team. On the other side of the court, Jayla Griffith of Hickman shone brightly with her staggering contribution of 26 points and nine rebounds, playing a pivotal role in her team’s victory.

The Turning Point: Transition Opportunities

The Lady Cavaliers’ defense was effective during the first half, restricting Hickman to a shooting efficiency of 28 percent. However, the Kewpies adeptly capitalized on transition opportunities in the second half, swiftly securing their victory. As the fourth quarter rolled in, Hickman led 41-35, limiting the Lady Cavaliers to a mere three points in the final period.

Looking Ahead: Records and Upcoming Matches

Post-match, Hickman’s record improved to 9-5 overall and a perfect 2-0 in conference play. Conversely, Capital City’s scorecard now reads 4-10 overall and 0-1 in the conference. Capital City is slated to take on Warrensburg in their next face-off, carrying the lessons and experiences from their recent game.

Despite the defeat, coach Tracey Braden expressed her pride in the Lady Cavaliers, noting a significant growth in confidence among her players. Even in the face of defeat, the team demonstrated that they could contend with the conference’s top teams.